Sadler joins Pioneer Bank as executive VP

SERGEANT BLUFF -- Pioneer Bank announced that Todd Sadler has joined the bank as executive vice president.

Sadler, who has been in the banking industry for over 33 years, was most recently president/CEO of First Security Bank in Mapleton, a role in which he served for over 15 years. Sadler will take on an integral role with Pioneer Bank, overseeing bank-wide operations including managing the loan, retail services, compliance/bank security and financial management divisions of the bank.

A native of Mapleton, Iowa, Sadler received a bachelor of business administration in finance from the University of Nebraska at Omaha and is also a graduate of the Stonier Graduate School of Banking.

An avid outdoorsman, Sadler is actively involved with high school athletics and is a high school basketball official working several girls and boys state tournaments during the last 15 years.