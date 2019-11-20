Sally Mae Menke
Sally Mae Menke

Handcuffs
Date booked: 11/18/2019. Charges: possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver possession of drug paraphernalia, drug tax stamp, insufficient number of highlights. Bond amount: $20,000.

