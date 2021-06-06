Sanó takes part in another triple play, Twins top Royals 2-1

The previous time Kansas City hit into a triple play was 2012.

“Triple plays normally don’t fare too well especially in close games,” Royals manager Mike Matheny said. “It was the right idea, but unfortunately we just did not have the right execution.”

Twins starter Bailey Ober gave up one run and five hits in four innings, striking out four in his second career start. The lone run came in the fourth when Andrew Benintendi singled home a run, his sixth RBI of the four-game series.

Relievers Luke Ferrell (1-0), Jorge Alcala, Tyler Duffy and Hansel Robles kept the Royals off the bases until the ninth inning, when Whit Merrifield hit a leadoff double. Taylor Rogers entered and finished for his fifth save of the year.

“The bullpen train came on in the fifth inning and every guy came in locked and loaded and throwing the ball the way we wanted to,” Minnesota manager Rocco Baldelli said. “I wouldn’t say that those who came in were well-rested, but they just went in and did the job.”