SIOUX CITY -- The Saturday in the Park Festival announced Thursday that "enhanced procedures" will be implemented at entry points to the park for attendees. The festival is Saturday at Grandview Park.

All attendees' bags will be searched at the entry gates; attendees are asked to bring only small bags to the festival containing only essential items, festival organizers said in a press release.

“This protocol has become the standard and music and sporting events nationwide and its time for us to implement these enhanced procedures at SITP as well,” said David Bernstein, festival co-producer said in a statement. “The fest is free so we ask people not to bring any food or beverages or any other unsafe items and instead support the vendors at the festival who greatly help to keep it free.”

The two main entrances, at 24th Street and Grandview Boulevard, and at Stone Park Boulevard, will have "bag free express lanes," according to the press release. Attendees with bags may experience "minimal delays" in entering the festival, especially late afternoon and early evening.