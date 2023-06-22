Kid’s Zone Hours

Noon – 7 p.m.

Kid’s Zone Wristband Pricing

Saturday In The Park All Day Wristband = $20

Wristband is for inflatables only; it is not valid on the Pony Rides.

All Wristband and Ticket Sales end at 7 p.m.

Don’t forget to have your kiddos wear socks because the inflatables can get hot on the bottom of their little feet!

** No refunds, exchanges or rain checks.

This year’s Kid’s Zone will be packed with inflatables, entertainers, food vendors and activities to keep kids of all ages busy all day long!

Inflatables

There will be old favorites such as a rock wall, robo surf and a bounce house. Be sure to stop up to the Kid’s Zone to check out all of the attractions!

Pixie’s Pony Tales (https://www.facebook.com/pixiesponytales/)

Back again for a second year is Pixie’s Pony Tales! Pony rides are $5 and they take cash, Venmo, debit and credit card payments. Don’t miss out on your chance to ride the cutest ponies in Siouxland.

A popular performer in the Rivercade/KCAU Kid’s Zone each year, Mr. Twister is back once again armed with fun and balloons! For the past 20 years, Mr. Twister has entertained children at Saturday in The Park with his wacky assortment of balloons. Make sure to bring the young ones to visit Mr. Twister and ask for a FREE crazy balloon sculpture!

The LaunchPad (https://launchpadmuseum.com/)

LaunchPAD Children’s Museum is excited to bring hands-on FUN and DISCOVERY to Saturday in the Park! Featuring cool fun and crafts for all ages. We are looking forward to seeing everyone at the Saturday in the Park Kid’s Zone! Please stop by and say “hello” and explore the many creative and imaginative programs and benefits LaunchPAD has to offer.

Meyer’s Petting Zoo (https://www.facebook.com/meyerpettingzoo)

The Petting Zoo is excited to be coming back again to the KCAU 9 Kids Zone. The Meyer Petting Zoo, a family owned business out of Holstein, Iowa, is bringing a pen full of cute, furry animals. The zoo consists of mainly farm animals. There will be goats, sheep, mini donkey, mini pony and llama. There will be babies for the kids to enjoy. Kids can buy ice cream cones filled with pellets to feed the animals for $1. Admission is FREE. The petting zoo will be open from Noon to 5pm.

Norm Waitt Sr. Siouxland YMCA (https://www.nwsymca.org/)

Whales Tales Fishing for Safety is the American Red Cross’s water safety program. Educational focus is drowning prevention, self saving skills and sun safety. YMCA lifeguards will have some Whales Tales curriculum and posters to quiz the kids on water safety. Once they become “Water Smart” they can fish for a prize!

Fabled Faces Face Painting (Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100086224521849)

New to the KCAU 9 Kids Zone is Fabled Faces. They are excited to be doing face painting for everyone in Kids Zone! There’ll be so many fun choices to put smiles on everyone’s faces.

Buff City Soap

New this year is Buff City Soap. Kids can come and make their own bath bomb. Buff City Soap will be in Kids Zone from 12-5pm. All kids are welcome.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q. How long is the Kid’s Zone open?

A. The Kid’s Zone is open from noon to 7 p.m.

Q. Can I use cash or checks to purchase a Kid’s Zone All Day Wristband?

A. No, cash and checks are not accepted. Only debit or credit cards can be used to purchase a Kid’s Zone All Day Wristband.

Q. Can I return my Kid’s Zone All Day Wristband?

A. No, there are no returns, refunds or rainchecks on the Kid’s Zone All Day Wristband.

Q. When do Kid’s Zone All Day Wristband sales stop?

A. The Kid’s Zone All Day Wristbands stop selling at 7 p.m. Be sure to purchase a wristband as early as you can so that your child has plenty of time to enjoy playing on the inflatables!

Q. Can my child wear shoes on the inflatables?

A. No, shoes are not allowed on the inflatables.

Please keep in mind that some inflatables can get warm while sitting in the sun, so

make sure your child wears socks so their little feet won’t get hot.