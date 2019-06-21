The Main Stage set times are as follows:
12:00 Phil Claeys and Mick Peterson
12:05 Premium Draft
12:30 Ben Grillet and the Black Bloods
1:45 Michigan Rattlers
3:15 Con Brio
5:00 Liz Phair
6:45 George Thorogood & The Destroyers
9:00 Flo Rida (presented by Tyson Foods)
The Abe Stage set times are as follows:
12:00 Sioux City Conservatory of Music
1:00 Winter Wayfarer
2:00 Gallivant
3:00 Brady Raps / Psychedelic Sidekick
4:00 Artificial Stars
5:10 Arson City
6:30 Snow Tha Product
8:15 Matisyahu
9:45 TruFeelz