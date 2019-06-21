The Main Stage set times are as follows:

12:00 Phil Claeys and Mick Peterson

12:05 Premium Draft

12:30 Ben Grillet and the Black Bloods

1:45 Michigan Rattlers

3:15 Con Brio

5:00 Liz Phair

6:45 George Thorogood & The Destroyers

9:00 Flo Rida (presented by Tyson Foods)

The Abe Stage set times are as follows:

12:00 Sioux City Conservatory of Music

1:00 Winter Wayfarer

2:00 Gallivant

3:00 Brady Raps / Psychedelic Sidekick

4:00 Artificial Stars

5:10 Arson City

6:30 Snow Tha Product

8:15 Matisyahu

9:45 TruFeelz

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments