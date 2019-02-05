SERGEANT BLUFF -- For the third time in four seasons, Sergeant Bluff-Luton is going to the Class 2A state dual tournament.
The Warriors earned their trip to the Wells Fargo tournament after trailing midway through both duals. Neither disadvantage lasted long, though, with the Warriors reclaiming the lead one match later each time.
Central Lyon/George-Little Rock pushed SB-L in the first round but the Warriors won the last three matches for a 42-27 win.
Then in the regional title match, SB-L fell behind 21-17 but won the last five matches to guarantee the win over Heelan,
“Events at this time of year are never supposed to be easy. I fully expected both duals to be very good duals. I told the kids that everyone had a job to do and everyone’s job is going to vary,” SB-L coach Clint Koedam said. “Some guys are expected to get bonus points. Other guys, their job is to not get pinned. I just told the kids, if you listen to the coaches, really good things can happen to you. I think there were great teams tonight but our guys managed to put together a better showing.”
Heelan won the first match with a 3-2 decision by Nick McGowan at 145 pounds. The Warriors won the next two matches as Blake Liebe won by fall at 152. Easton Graff bumped up to 160 and got an escape and takedown in the second period for a 3-0 decision. That put SB-L up 9-3.
Heelan’s Frank Vondrak won at 170 but SB-L got the points back at 182 with Tristan Navrkal’s 6-1 decision. Gabe Warren then won by fall at 195 pounds for a 17-5 SB-L advantage.
“Last night I said to the kids, somebody is going to do something that we don’t expect. We just happened to get two kids to do something that we didn’t expect,” Koedam said. “Tristan took a chance on a risky move in the first period and came out with five. Two weeks ago he did the same thing to me and put me on my back. He took that chance and it worked out.
“When Gabe got a takedown, he gained a little confidence and put a little pressure on. That’s the fire I want to see Gabe wrestle with on Saturday, too.”
Heelan got a pin by Colby Wilmesherr at 220 and Kobe Clayborne won by a 12-1 major decision at 285. A win via forfeit at 106 put Heelan up 21-17.
SB-L got the lead back right away with a pin by Braden Graff at 113. Nate Curry then won by a 9-1 major at 120 and the Warriors won by forfeit at 126 to go up 33-21.
Jack Gaukel guaranteed the victory for SB-L with a tech fall at 132 to put the Warriors up 38-21 with one match remaining.
Isaac Bryan added to SB-L’s point total with a 5-4 decision at 138 in the last match.
Even with the Warriors trailing after the forfeit at 106, Koedam felt confident in his final five wrestlers and they rewarded Koedam’s faith in them.
“Anything can happen but that group is a strong workout group. Those guys are banging and battling all day long, brothers in arms so to speak,” Koedam said. “When I knew that’s what we were going to end on, I never felt we had it in the bag because they still had to perform, but it’s nice knowing the guys who work so darn hard are going to wrap it up for you.”
For Heelan, is was the third year in a row where the Crusaders fell just short of their goal of making it to the state dual tournament.
“It’s one of those deals where we put guys in spots where we thought we could win and fell short in a couple of matches. Ultimately against a good team like this, that’s what costs you the dual,” Heelan co-head coach Jordan Langley said. “We got a little banged up in the middle of the season and by the end, back to full strength. Still didn’t accomplish the goal. Been here three years in a row now and it leaves a sour taste in your mouth.”
Central Lyon/George-Little Rock had a lead for a short time against Sergeant Bluff-Luton. The Warriors won the first four matches to go up 22-0. It was a tough road for SL/GLR to climb but a decision by Bryce Vande Weerd (170) and pins by Kolton Bus (195), Jarrett Meyer (220) and Justin Fastert (285) got the Lions back into it.
CL/GLR won by forfeit at 106 to go up 27-25 but the Warriors won the final four matches - one by forfeit, two by decisions by Nate Curry (120) and Noah Parmelee (126) and a tech fall by Jack Gaukel (132) - for the 42-27 win to advance to the finals.
“Anytime you in a dual, it comes down to the coin toss sometimes. We lost that coin toss so we had to show at certain weight classes and that made a difference of showing who we wanted to wrestle. A couple of matches might have gone differently if we won the coin toss,” CL/G-LR coach Curtis Eben said. “I felt our guys wrestled hard and stayed off our backs in a lot of matches and put guys on their back. We lost a couple of matches we shouldn’t have but overall I was happy with the way our guys performed.”
Heelan jumped out to a 30-6 lead against Spirit Lake in the first round. The Indians only win in that span was via forfeit at 160.
The Indians battled back with pins by Dakoda Powell (220), Jonathan Burnette (106) and Kyler Dunn (120) but the damage was done. Even with two wins via forfeit at the end of the dual, Heelan beat No. 17 Spirit Lake Park 39-36.
“You can try and put some stuff on paper and try and have some confidence going into it but kids have to go out there and wrestle. Heelan has a pretty good team and it started in a spot where they are pretty powerful,” Spirit Lake Park coach Andrew Lundgren said. “The kids went out there and gave it their all and I was proud of how the guys battled. Just a couple of matches flipped the other way and we are wrestling the next dual. It’s hard but our district qualifiers got a chance to get some competition in and now gear them up for Saturday where they have some big goals as individuals.”