The Sioux City East Black Raiders are coming off an encouraging x-x season in 2022, but lost as much in terms of quality and quantity to graduation as any Siouxland team.

Still, East is brimming with optimism.

"The kids are upbeat and working their tails off," said second-year head coach Michael Winklepleck. "We have good team chemistry and great leadership.

"It's high school football, you always feel good when you have a lot of seniors (like we did last year). We did graduate a lot of guys, but the other guys have been at practice every day the last couple of years and are ready to fill those shoes. They know what it takes."

Despite the graduation of Cole Ritchie being about as significant as any team can experience after the current Morningside quarterback threw for over 2,600 yards (second most in Class 5A) with 31 touchdowns (most in 5A) against six interceptions and a completion percentage over 65 percent on 312 attempts en route to collecting second team all-state honors.

Ritchie led the Black Raiders to the 5A playoffs last season as the squad scored 54 touchdowns to rank East as a top-five scoring team in 5A, the programs’ first postseason since 2015, but East was blanked in the first round by Ankeny after a 7-2 regular season. The Black Raiders snagged the program's 22nd playoff berth last October, but first since 2015.

"We were in every game, we just needed to finish a couple more times," Winklepleck said. "We've gotten bigger, faster and stronger over the offseason and still have a lot of guys that have been around success at East High.

"We're going to play 48 minutes of football and finish. We'll fight til the end whether we're up or down."

The Black Raiders also lost all-state second-teamer Kelynn Jacobsen, a dynamic playmaker who tallied 80 catches and ranked second in 5A in receiving yards (1,074) receiving touchdowns (15).

On defense, East graduated Brady Wavrunek and Nick Wells, who each had over 80 tackles and tied for the fourth-most sacks in 5A with 7 ½, as well as Cale Pittenger, who had over 60, plus Brecken Schossow and Blake Hogancamp (over 80 combined tackles). All those plus Dalyn Tope’s four interceptions (tied for fourth-most in 5A).

"We're actually looking better than I thought we would at this point," said senior lineman Luke Vander Weide. "Our young guys came in ready and our older guys are mentoring them. The young guys understand what we're trying to do here.

"Over the summer, we were in the weight room every day and we've really bonded up front among the linemen. We're just trying to pull everyone together and never give up."

In their stead on defense, East brings back senior Daniel Durio and junior Dane Milton, both of whom went for over 30 tackles a season ago playing on the back end of the Black Raiders’ D.

With Ritchie, Jacobsen and a number of other past contributors gone on offense, the 2023 Black Raiders spread out grade-wise, but boast a number of talented underclassmen, a couple of whom made names for themselves by earning all-district honors over the summer in baseball in junior Jax Theeler and sophomore Cal Jepsen.

That duo -- and East -- hopes the momentum can carry over and provide the next wave of Black Raider multi-sports athletes.

"We have some good underclassmen," Winklepleck said. "And the talent will play. We have some great coaches on staff in several sports at East and are excited to keep watching these kids play.

"I'm excited for Friday nights."

Senior Rob Emerson is East’s top returning rusher as he took 30 carries 174 yards with one ending the end zone.

Returning seniors JJ Ghosh, Andrew Brown and Blake Taylor combined for another 100 yards rushing last season.

Senior Logan Dolphin is the leading returning pass catcher (seven catches, 146 yards, touchdown).

"Things are going good, we're bonding very well as a team," said senior defensive end/tight end Keagan Augustine, who had 25 tackles in 2022. "We're reloading, not rebuilding. The seniors that carried us last year stepped up to take over for guys who came before them, so we just want to do the same.

"It was a tough loss in the playoffs last year, but that really lit a fire for this year. Everyone's getting better within their role everyday, and I'm being more vocal about getting everyone where they need to be."