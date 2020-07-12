Scholar to discuss Benedict Arnold in streamed event from Encounter Center

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

SIOUX CITY – The Betty Strong Encounter Center will host Dr. Scott Culpepper July 19 at 2 p.m. His program “American Judas: The Life and Times of Benedict Arnold" will be streamed on Facebook and YouTube.

Benedict Arnold rose to the status of an American hero at the Battle of Saratoga in 1777 only to betray his comrades and his country three years later. His unsuccessful attempt to hand over the strategic fort at West Point to the British forever cemented his reputation as an infamous symbol of treachery. Culpepper will explore the man, his complex motivations, the pivotal role his wife played, and the mythologies that surrounded him in life and death.

Culpepper’s teaching and research interests are the Atlantic world and American history, with particular emphasis on the intersection of faith, politics and popular culture. He holds a Ph.D. in religion and church/state studies from Baylor University; a Master of Arts in history from Northwestern State University of Louisiana; a Master of Divinity with an emphasis in historical and theological studies from New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary; and a Bachelor of Arts degree in history and religious education from Louisiana College.

