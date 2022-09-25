Scholarships can help pay for college

Somewhere in the big pile of paperwork that you filled out when you started school was a FAFSA, a Free Application for Federal Student Aid form.

It’s the piece of paper that qualifies you for loans, grants and even a few scholarships. But there’s a lot more out there that the FAFSA might miss. And it’s important because scholarships are a gift that doesn’t need to be repaid later, unlike loans. Schools, employers, churches, companies, nonprofits and more all offer different kinds of scholarships for all kinds of reasons.

Types of Scholarships

Some scholarships are merit-based, meaning that you earn them by meeting or exceeding standards set by the group or person giving the scholarship. They can be based on academic or personal achievement, or a combination thereof. You might get one for a talent, a sport or anything else you do well at.

Scholarships based on financial need address the gap left between what you and your family can pay and what schools cost. No matter your grades, if you and your guardians’ income meets a certain threshold, you can qualify for these scholarships.

A third group of scholarships targets groups of people, such as military families, people from a certain religion, women, graduate students and more. If you can think of a way to group people, there’s probably a scholarship for it. No matter your income or grades, if you fit into that group, you are eligible for the scholarship.

What Scholarships might Cover

That depends on the award and the people giving it. Some scholarships only cover room and board in certain dorms, for instance, or may only apply during one semester. Other gifts span the whole time you’re in school, but may only cover tuition, not fees or room and board. All of them are worth your time and energy, because that’s money you won’t have to pay back later.

Finding Scholarships

Contact your school’s financial aid office and ask about scholarships you can apply for. They probably have a comprehensive list. You can also check at the public library, your high school counselor, federal agencies, your parents’ employers, with your town’s government or online. Be careful; some scholarship sites look real but are just ways to get your information for nefarious purposes.