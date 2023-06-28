SIOUX CITY – The Sioux City Community School Board opted Monday for a short-term appointment to fill Perla Alarcon-Flory's soon-to-be vacant seat on the board.

The appointee will serve only until the November election, when voters will select a candidate to fill the remaining two years of Alarcon-Flory's term.

The remaining six board members will hold a July 24 hearing for applicants for the appointment. Letters of interest are due to the board secretary and board president Dan Greenwell by July 20. Any applications submitted before Monday are not valid.

Alarcon-Flory, a former board president, will be moving to Northwest Arkansas in July due to the closure of the local Tyson corporate office.

Alarcon-Flory's husband, Nathan Flory, worked in the Dakota Dunes Tyson Foods corporate office. In October 2022 Tyson Foods announced its plan to close the Dakota Dunes office and move the employees to the meat company's world headquarters in Springdale, Arkansas.

In November 2021, Alarcon-Flory was elected to her third term as a school board member, the only incumbent running at that time.

The potential of her absence was made public on Feb. 27 during a public school board meeting, with Alarcon-Flory announcing the move on June 1. On Monday, the board accepted Alarcon-Flory's letter of resignation, triggering the beginning of the appointment process.

Iowa statutes and district policy require that the board take action on filling a vacant board member position whenever a board member resigns or leaves the district, according to a district news release. The board is also required to fill the vacancy by appointment within 30 days after the vacancy occurs.

The board had two options, hold a special election, which could cost upwards of $40,000 or appoint someone. The board unanimously decided to appoint someone.

The individual's term will be from July 24 through part of November, with roughly nine regularly scheduled school board meetings.

"It's a short appointment," Greenwell said.

Woodbury County Auditor Pat Gill previously said that the seat will then be up for election in November, and voters will choose who takes over the remaining two years of the term.

Historically, the board has chosen to appoint someone to filla vacancy.

Most recently, the board appointed Bernie Scolaro to fill the vacancy left by the resignation of Dr. Juline Albert. Scolaro was sworn in on Aug. 26, 2022. She was one of seven individuals who applied for that vacancy.

In 2018, the board appointed Miyuki Nelson, a longtime district volunteer, to complete the remaining year of Mike Krysl's term, who resigned saying he was "physically and mentally worn out" leading an elected body that had faced a series of budget challenges and controversies.

In 2015, John Meyers who served on the school board from 2007 to 2013, was selected to fill a seat vacated by Paul Speidel, who resigned after admitting he had sent inappropriate text messages to a district employee.

In 2013, Perla Alarcon-Flory was appointed to fill a seat vacated by Shaun Broyhill after he said he had to serve 120 days in jail for a 2004 misdemeanor theft conviction.

Citizens have the option to petition for a special election. Residents have 14 days after the published notice of the board's intent to fill the vacancy by appointment to gather signatures.

In 2018, a group of citizens attempted to petition for a special election but did not return enough signatures.

At this point, five of the seven school board seats will be up for election this year, including the seats held by Board President Dan Greenwell, Taylor Goodvin, Monique Scarlett, Scolaro and Alarcon-Flory. The ballot will have two items and no one can run for both. They can either run for one of the four, four-year terms, or the one, two-year term.

Greenwell said the election will be actively participated, and encouraged people to run for the seats.

Petitions to have your name placed on the ballot are due by Sept. 21.