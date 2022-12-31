Hi, my name is Scout! I am a big handsome boy searching for my fur-ever home. I am a big... View on PetFinder
SIOUX CITY -- KTIV News 4 announced this past week that Jessica Bowman is joining Matt Breen as an evening anchor for KTIV News 4.
The man purchased the winning $10,000 ticket, for the "Snow Much Fun" scratch game, at Sarg's Mini Mart on W. Second St. in Sioux City.
A green room is the place where entertainers chill before and after a performance.
In just a few weeks the Iowa Legislature will convene still glowing from holiday cheer. While that spirit is fresh and partisan fighting hasn’…
In a chat with the Journal about being named Newsmaker of the Year, for the Ferrero deal and a number of other professional and personal projects in 2022, the Wells Enterprises CEO said "We're not retiring. We're purposing our efforts in the community."
In the summer of 2019, school Superintendent Devin Embray learned the Glenwood District in Mills County, Iowa, was being held hostage by foreign ransomware attackers.
Iowa’s medical marijuana program saw growth in 2022, in patients and sales at the state’s licensed dispensaries. Bud & Mary’s is 1 of 2 licensed marijuana manufacturers in Iowa and operates in Windsor Heights and Sioux City.
A suspect in the killings of four University of Idaho students was arrested in eastern Pennsylvania, a law enforcement official said Friday.
Before Judge Patrick Tott
Children would be required to ride in a rear-facing car seat until the age of 3 while weighing up to 30 pounds, and would be required to ride in a safety seat until the age of 8 under legislation proposed by the state Public Safety Department.