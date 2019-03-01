SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Taylor Hagen notched a double-double but the UNI women gave up a season-high 31 turnovers and fell to Missouri State on the road 58-48 Friday night.
Missouri State opened the game with an 8-0 run and never trailed in the game. The Panthers cut the lead to 14-9 at the end of the first quarter but the Bears extended the lead to 27-19 at the half.
Missouri State started the second half on a 9-3 run to open up a 36-22 lead before the Panthers rallied with a 12-3 run to cut the deficit to 39-34 with 1:36 left in the quarter. Missouri State extended the lead to 46-37 at the end of the third.
The Panthers rallied to cut the lead to 48-44 with 5:53 to play, but Missouri State went on an 8-0 to pull away for the 10-point win.
Hagen had 10 points and 10 rebounds for her second double-double of the season to go along with a pair of blocks. Mikaela Morgan and Karli Rucker tallied eight points each.
UNI falls to 17-10 overall and 10-5 in MVC play and remains third in the conference. The Panthers have a one-game advantage over Bradley and Illinois State who are tied at 9-6 on the year. Missouri State is now 18-8 overall and 14-1 in league and tied with Drake for first place.
The Panthers travel to Carbondale, Ill., to face Southern Illinois Sunday at 2 p.m. it is the final regular season road game of the season. UNI has won the last two games against SIU.