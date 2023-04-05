The Iowa Senate has started the process of confirming Gov. Kim Reynolds’ appointees to state boards and commissions.

Veterans affairs, natural resources, local government and tax policy committee members on Wednesday unanimously advanced a number of the governor’s appointments for confirmation by the full Senate.

For the first time in a long time, Republicans hold a super majority in the Senate, controlling 34 of 50 seats. That means Republicans will be able to prevent Democrats from blocking gubernatorial appointees that require a two-thirds majority.

Republicans, however, would need every single member present and all 34 to vote to confirm appointees without Democrat support.

Senate Democrats said they were still reviewing the governor’s appointees and doing their due diligence.

Among the appointees advanced out of committee and placed on the on the en bloc confirmation calendar:

Todd Jacobus, a retired colonel in the Army and Iowa Army National Guard, whom Reynolds last fall named as the new executive director at the Iowa Department of Veterans Affairs and commandant at the Iowa Veterans Home

Brig. Gen. Stephen E. Osborn, whom Reynolds named in February to succeed Maj. Gen. Benjamin Corell as the adjutant general of the Iowa National Guard

Debi Durham, director of the Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) and the Iowa Finance Authority. Durham was first named to the positions by Reynolds in January 2019, and was first appointed to lead IEDA in 2011.

Iowa Code states appointees must be confirmed by April 15, but the Senate can — and likely will — pass a resolution to extend the deadline, giving them until the end of session.