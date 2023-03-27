DES MOINES -- Raising individual and corporate income tax rates in the state would require a two-thirds majority vote of lawmakers under a proposal advanced by Senate lawmakers Monday.

A three-member subcommittee of the Senate’s Ways & Means tax-policy committee advanced Senate Study Bill 1207. The joint resolution calls for an amendment to the Iowa Constitution to require a two-thirds — rather than a simple majority — vote of each the House and Senate to increase individual and corporate income tax rates.

The proposed amendment also would create the Taxpayer Relief Fund under the Iowa Constitution and specify it is to be exclusively used to reduce income tax rates, sales and use tax rates, or property tax rates.

The Taxpayer Relief Fund is currently established under Iowa Code, making it subject to amendment or repeal by lawmakers. Under the proposal, the fund would be protected under the state constitution, requiring voter approval for any changes.

Amending the Iowa Constitution requires the proposal pass both the House and Senate, be signed by the governor and pass again during the next General Assembly, either during the legislative session in 2025 or 2026, before then being put to voters for approval.

“What we are trying to accomplish here is create an article in the Iowa Constitution protecting the taxpayer from runaway government,” said committee chairman and bill sponsor Sen. Dan Dawson, R-Council Bluffs. “ … What we are trying to do here is at least rein government in on its worst times.”

Dawson added: “It should be harder in Iowa to raise taxes than it is to cut it.”

“I find it perplexing that in the Iowa Constitution we protect money for highway funds, fish habitats and for trails,” he said. “But, what we don’t do is protect the Iowa taxpayers, and that’s what this is here about today — putting something in the Iowa Constitution that actually protects the Iowa taxpayers.

Opponents, including the Common Good Iowa, the Iowa Catholic Conference and the Iowa Chapter of Sierra Club, called the proposal fiscally irresponsible.

“Our economy is cyclical, and we need policies that adjust to that when it is expanding and when it is contracting,” said committee member Sen. Cindy Winckler, D-Davenport. “To put something like this in the constitution doesn’t gives us the flexibility we would potentially need,” particularly when previously approved income tax cuts fully kick in, resulting in an expected reduction of $1.9 billion from the state budget.

Dawson and Sen. Carrie Koelker, R-Dyersville, advanced the bill to the full Senate Ways & Means Committee for consideration, with Winckler opposed.