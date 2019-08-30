SERGEANT BLUFF -- Lewis Central jumped out to a 21-0 in the first quarter and Sergeant Bluff-Luton couldn't make up the difference as the Warriors dropped their season-opener 25-7 to the Titans on Friday.
Lewis Central scored with 7:59 left in the first half when Thomas Fidone hauled in a 13-yard pass from Bret Kobes. Two-and-half minutes later, Brady Miller scored on a 33-yard run and then two minutes later, Bryson Bowman scored on a 53-yard run.
The Warriors got its only score in the second quarter when Daniel Wright found Jacob Imming for a 4-yard touchdown pass.
Miller scored on a 5-yard run and then with nine seconds left in the half, Fidone caught a 19-yard touchdown pass from Kobes to put Lewis Central up 35-7.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton shutout Lewis Central in the second half but was also scoreless itself in the 35-7 loss.
The Warriors were held to 54 yards in the loss and were outgained 380 to 204 yards. Lewis Central had 22 first downs, SB-L had 10.
Wright was 14-of-30 passing for 150 yards and a touchdown but he also threw two interceptions. Carter Schumacher caught five passes for 61 yards. Defensively, Cory Bates had 14 tackles and recovered a fumble Spencer Kleene had eight tackles and a sack.
Miller rushed for 177 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries. Kobes was 11-for-14 passing for 156 yards and two touchdowns. Fidone finished with four receptions for 69 yards and two scores.