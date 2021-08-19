Sergeant Bluff-Luton football ready to turn the page, aim for UNI-Dome

SERGEANT BLUFF — Less than 10 plays.

That’s the amount Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School football coach Justin Smith thought the Warriors were away from a deep playoff run last season.

Smith has been trying to teach his players in the off-season and pre-season how close they might have been and, more important, why every play in the game is vital.

“We really feel like we were six or seven plays last year from being 9-0 instead of 6-3 and playing in the Dome again,” Smith said. “And it was all correctable things. All things I can do a better job of coaching, and kids can do a better job of responding, so those are all things we can control.”

The message from Smith and the other coaches hasn’t been a negative one.

It’s positive reinforcement that this team can be just as good as the 2020 version. It’ll just take cleaning up some mistakes here and there.

“(You) try to relate it to life, you can be a better son, you can be a better brother,” Smith said. “Down the road you can be a better husband, a better father. There are always ways to get better and to improve.”

Take the losses against Spencer and Webster City during the regular season, for example.