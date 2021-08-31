Sergeant Bluff-Luton ready to turn the page

SERGEANT BLUFF — Less than 10 plays.
That’s the amount Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School football coach Justin Smith thought the Warriors were away from a deep playoff run last season.
Smith has been trying to teach his players in the off-season and pre-season how close they might have been and, more important, why every play in the game is vital.
“We really feel like we were six or seven plays last year from being 9-0 instead of 6-3 and playing in the Dome again,” Smith said. “And it was all correctable things. All things I can do a better job of coaching, and kids can do a better job of responding, so those are all things we can control.”
The message from Smith and the other coaches hasn’t been a negative one.
It’s positive reinforcement that this team can be just as good as the 2020 version. It’ll just take cleaning up some mistakes here and there.
“(You) try to relate it to life, you can be a better son, you can be a better brother,” Smith said. “Down the road you can be a better husband, a better father. There are always ways to get better and to improve.”
Take the losses against Spencer and Webster City during the regular season, for example.
The Warriors lost both of those games by close margins, and in both games, the Warriors had chances to turn the fate in their way.
Spencer beat the Warriors 27-24 in the regular-season finale, then Webster City knocked out the Warriors with a 28-21 decision on Halloween Eve.
In the game against Webster City, SB-L fell behind early in the first half and had to play catch-up.
To the Warriors credit, they did, but Webster City scored the go-ahead touchdown with 60 seconds left.
The Warriors drove down to the Lynx 18-yard-line, but a desperation pass on the final play was picked off at the goal line.
During the game against the Tigers, the Warriors had three chances to score after a field goal gave the visitors a lead.
Tyler Smith was the quarterback that night against the Tigers, and two of the three final drives ended with a turnover.
That left a sour taste in the Warriors’ minds, and they bounced back with a win. It turned out that the Warriors' quarterback — as well as the players who are returning for 2021 — learned a valuable lesson.
And, that’s the lesson that the Warriors have in the front of their minds.
“We just watched a lot of film,” quarterback Tyler Smith said. “I just needed to correct my mistakes. We have a great coach in my dad (Justin Smith), and a great coaching staff around him that really help all the players get better. They get us stronger in the off-season, and they get us mentally focused. They helped us get a better understanding of the game.”
Tyler Smith and Justin Smith went over a ton of film in the off-season, and the two didn’t wait long after the season ended.
Shortly after Webster City ended SB-L’s season, Tyler Smith and Justin Smith broke down film and pointed out plays where the sophomore quarterback could have executed better.
Tyler Smith enjoyed being around his dad for film study, because he knew that was going to make him a better football player.
After all, football is his favorite sport.
“He showed me not to make the same mistakes as I did last year,” Tyler Smith said. “He just wanted to get me mentally prepared. I tried to watch so I could see what I could do better. If I saw something I needed to correct, I asked my dad about it. Then, we would talk about it. He wanted to make sure I had a good understanding of each play. I think watching film, I think I watched defense more just to see what was there with the coverages.”
Tyler Smith is just happy to have the opportunity to play football.
During the basketball season, he suffered a foot injury at practice, and that happened late in the season.
The rising junior said he tried to go in for a layup between current Southwest Minnesota State freshmen Majok Majouk and Jake Layman, and Smith came down on Majouk’s foot.
The injury, however, could have been a lot more serious.
Tyler Smith had to sit out toward the end of the track season, but the Warriors quarterback – who usually has football on his mind anyway – had his eyes set on taking the field on Aug. 27 in the season opener.
“I’m back to 100 percent,” Smith said. “I’m grateful to be back out here playing. I was in a boot, and I had a little stress fracture in my foot for about a month, then I started walking and doing stretches. I was itching to get back out there and do some things.”
As a sophomore quarterback, Smith was 130-for-194 for 1,880 yards. Smith turned in 22 touchdowns and he had four interceptions. He had a passer rating at 148.4.
Smith will have some options as a passer, including senior tight end Jacob Imming. Imming was second among SB-L pass catchers with 502 yards and he caught six touchdown passes.
Imming announced last school year that he will be playing for Iowa State, starting in 2022.
Justin Smith also pointed out senior Tyler Schenkelberg will have a big year for SB-L.
“He was our second leading receiver last year, I think, as far as wide outs go,” the coach said. “Really came on at the end of last year, explosive, quick kid. Really natural hands.”
The Warriors lost Kaden Helt in the backfield, as he was 66 yards shy of a 1,000-yard season. Helt scored 14 touchdowns.
Justin Smith that the running game could be by committee, and there may not be a clear-cut favorite.
Defensive outlook
It’s not just the offense that needed to learn from the small mistakes. The defense made its fair share of its miscues in the three losses to Lewis Central, Spencer and Webster City.
Like Justin Smith said after the Spencer game, the defense made a handful of mistakes, and if the Warriors had cut those down, perhaps the Tigers come away with a road loss.
Nonetheless, Smith likes what he has seen from the defense in summer camp and in preseason activities.
“We got some kids that can run, fly to the ball. We have some defensive backs that play the ball better, have a more natural feel for the passing game as well,” Smith said.
Imming led the Warriors in total tackles, as he had 49.5 with 32 of those being solo tackles.
Warriors senior Jason Dickson comes back with a 2020 season of 34.5 total tackles, two sacks an 16 tackles for loss.
Dickson has loved seeing the team energy throughout the team, especially on defense.