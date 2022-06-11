Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Aidan Sieperda throws no-hitter at Lewis and Clark Park

SIOUX CITY — Aidan Sieperda saw the ball come back to him in slow motion.

He was admittedly nervous about making the final play, but the Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School senior was poised to make a game-ending double play in a 1-0 win over Harlan at Lewis and Clark Park.

He had a runner on first with a hit batsmen, and with Harlan’s Teagan Kasperbauer at the plate,

Kasperbauer hit a ground ball right back up the middle.

Sieperda fielded the ball cleanly, but he felt like he didn’t get the throw off well enough.

The throw to second base was just fine, and the Warriors defense did their job to clinch the first no-hitter for Sieperda.

Sieperda had seven strikeouts, one walk and hit three batters with offspeed pitches.

“I was a little scared but I was happy that I could make it happen,” Sieperda said. “I thought 100 percent I had made an error.”

Sieperda had a perfect game going through 3 1/3 innings. No Harlan baserunner made it past second base.

“My goal was to shove and I shoved today and got the win, that was a big game for us,” Sieperda said. “My fastball was working even though I was a little off with my offspeed.”

Sieperda was painting the corners in the win, and he used the outside corner pretty regularly to ring up Harlan hitters all morning.

Sieperda has been known to get his fastball into the upper 80s and has gotten it up to 87 miles per hour, per his Twitter page.

Warriors catcher Bryce Click saw how well his fastball was working on Saturday, and made some adjustments to pitch calls since the offspeed pitches weren’t as effective.

“He worked insanely well today,” Click said. “He grinded his way out of jams and did a great job. He located his fastball very well. When he’s working as well like that, batters can’t catch up to his velocity and just a matter of catching up to him. He did a great job.”

On the season, Sieperda is 3-1 with a 3.32 ERA in 19 2/3 innings. He’s allowed six earned runs on 13 hits.

Sieperda has 29 strikeouts to 11 walks.

Click takes a risk

Click scored the game’s only run in the sixth inning, and it wasn’t off a base hit. The senior catcher stole home, and it happened on a hunch.

Click was the runner on third with the bases loaded with Carter Brown at the plate.

Click noticed Harlan pitcher Stephen Leinen was pitching from the windup, so Click thought he could be quick enough from his primary lead to the plate.

Warriors coach Matt Nelson wanted Brown to hit, but Click had it clicked in his mind that he was going to challenge the Cyclones.

“I got to third base and I started timing it down, and I guess I didn’t hear it, but coach said, ‘Let’s let Carter hit.’ I was already gone and I scored, so it was all right. It wasn’t the first time that I tried it and it definitely won’t be the last.”

Even though Click took that risk, Nelson was happy he did.

“Maybe my crazy is wearing off on him,” Nelson said. “Good players find ways to make good plays. He gets on base and finds a way to score. They take care of stuff like that. That’s just an IQ thing.”

The Warriors only had three hits in the game. Easton Wheeler had two singles in the third and sixth innings, while Tylar Lutgen led off the fourth inning with a double.

The Warriors also forced three walks in the win, but before Click’s steal of home in the sixth, Harlan and SB-L were playing a pretty good defensive battle.

“When we get the bats going, no one can beat us in my opinion,” Sieperda said. “We’re always pitching well and we don’t make many errors.”

SB-L tops Carlisle

Click had a two-run triple in the top of the sixth that helped seal the two-win day for the Warriors.

Earlier in the game in the fifth inning, Wheeler broke a 2-2 tie with a two-run double that scored Brayden Kerr and Click.

“He’s a phenomenal kid, phenomenal athlete,” said Nelson of Wheeler. “He missed a little of that first week because of state track but he got back into it. He hit lead-off last year, but he’s moved in nicely to that No. 2 spot.”

Brown added a run in the seventh inning on a seeing-eye single to left field.

The Warriors closed out the day with a 7-3 win over the Wildcats.

“Anytime you can play quality teams form anywhere in our state and get wins, that’s huge,” Nelson said. “Our pitching was really, really good today.”

Lutgen pitched in Game 2.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.