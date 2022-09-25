Should you hire a tutor?

You may be heading into college with extreme confidence after breezing through high school with outstanding grades.

Unfortunately, the difficulty of collegiate courses may catch you off guard. Avoid struggling during your higher education experience by understanding the importance of tutoring.

When hiring a tutor, you acquire more than academic assistance. The professional is also beneficial for keeping you on track with lessons while offering emotional support.

How to Find a Tutor

If you’re ready to commit to further understanding of a topic by hiring a tutor, there are several ways to contact an expert. First, you should consider if you would rather work with an educator virtually or physically. Video calls may offer more conveniences for those with a busy schedule, but in-person lessons may offer a better opportunity to absorb information.

One way to find a tutor in your local area is to ask for help on your college’s social media networks. Explain the topics that you could use a hand in and estimate how much you can afford for the assistance. It’s likely that a tutor will work with you financially and offer a great value for their knowledge. You can also find a professional by reaching out to your peers who have also hired a tutor. Ask for their recommendation for an expert and find out if they felt the experience was helpful.

Benefits of Tutoring

The most positive benefit of working with a tutor is one-on-one attention. If you find it difficult to keep up with a professor’s pace and feel you can’t ask them questions, it’s easy to fall behind and struggle. An expert can address the difficulties you face at your own pace, providing you with a better understanding of the subject.

Here some other advantages of hiring a personal tutor from Oxford Learning.

• Individual and unique learning experience.

• Improves academic performance.

• Improves attitude while at school.

• Encourages self-paced and self-directed learning.

Whether you’re already in the middle of your college career or will be attending in the fall, working with a tutor can help you succeed.