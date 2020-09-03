 Skip to main content
showtimes 9/3
Local Theaters

Promenade 14

924 Fourth St

(712) 277-8300

www.acxcinemas.com

Tenet: 6:00 7:00

Tenent: 8:00 9:00

AMC Southern Hills 12

4400 Sergeant Rd

712-276-3062

www.amctheatres.com

Tenet 3:00 3:30 4:00 4:30 5:00 5:30 6:00

6:30 7:00 7:30

The New Mutants 3:15 4:30 6:15 7:15

The Personal History of David Copperfield 5:00 7:50

Unhinged 7:50

Words on Bathroom Walls 3:15 3:30 6:15

Near By Theaters

Royal Cinema:

33 Central Ave SW., Le Mars, Iowa

712-564-1778

www.acxcinemas.com

Tenet 7:00 9:00

See website for show-times

Pioneer 3 Theater:

110 S 11th St, Nebraska City, NE

402-873-6487

www.acxcinemas.com

Tenet 7:00

See website for show-times

Legacy 3 Theater:

 712 W Sheridan Ave, Shenandoah, IA 

712-246-2245

www.acxcinemas.com

See website for show-times

Main Street 7:

866 E 23rd St, Fremont, NE

402-727-8986

www.acxcinemas.com

Tenet 3:45 7:00

Bill & Ted Face The Music 4:10 7:10

The New Mutants 4:00 7:00

The Personal History of David Copperfield 3:50 6:55

Unhinged 4:15 7:15

Words on Bathroom Walls 4:05 7:05

See website for show-times

Majestic Theatre:

310 Main St, Wayne, NE

402-833-1833

www.majesticonmain.org

See website for show-times

Coyote Twin:

10 E Main St, Vermillion, SD

605-624-3331

vermilliontheaters.com

See website for show-times

Holland Plaza Theatre:

717 8th St SE Orange City, IA 

712-737-8866

krullcinemas.com/

See website for show-times

Main St. 3

401 9th St, Sheldon, Iowa

712-342-2344

krullcinemas.com

Tenet 6:30 9:35

Words on Bathroom Walls 6:45 9:15

Unhinged 7:00 9:00

Bill & Ted Face The Music 7:00 9:15

The New Mutants 7:15 9:30

See website for show-times

