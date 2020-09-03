showtimes 9/3

Local Theaters
Promenade 14
924 Fourth St
Tenet: 6:00 7:00
Tenent: 8:00 9:00
AMC Southern Hills 12
4400 Sergeant Rd
712-276-3062
Tenet 3:00 3:30 4:00 4:30 5:00 5:30 6:00
6:30 7:00 7:30
The New Mutants 3:15 4:30 6:15 7:15
The Personal History of David Copperfield 5:00 7:50
Unhinged 7:50
Words on Bathroom Walls 3:15 3:30 6:15
Near By Theaters
Royal Cinema:
33 Central Ave SW., Le Mars, Iowa
712-564-1778
Tenet 7:00 9:00
See website for show-times
Pioneer 3 Theater:
110 S 11th St, Nebraska City, NE
402-873-6487
Tenet 7:00
See website for show-times
Legacy 3 Theater:
712 W Sheridan Ave, Shenandoah, IA
712-246-2245
See website for show-times
Main Street 7:
866 E 23rd St, Fremont, NE
402-727-8986
Tenet 3:45 7:00
Bill & Ted Face The Music 4:10 7:10
The New Mutants 4:00 7:00
The Personal History of David Copperfield 3:50 6:55
Unhinged 4:15 7:15
Words on Bathroom Walls 4:05 7:05
See website for show-times
Majestic Theatre:
310 Main St, Wayne, NE
402-833-1833
See website for show-times
Coyote Twin:
10 E Main St, Vermillion, SD
605-624-3331
See website for show-times
Holland Plaza Theatre:
717 8th St SE Orange City, IA
712-737-8866
See website for show-times
Main St. 3
401 9th St, Sheldon, Iowa
712-342-2344
Tenet 6:30 9:35
Words on Bathroom Walls 6:45 9:15
Unhinged 7:00 9:00
Bill & Ted Face The Music 7:00 9:15
The New Mutants 7:15 9:30
See website for show-times
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!