SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Bandits have withdrawn from the Champions Indoor Football League.

Two other CIF teams -- the Omaha Beef and Topeka Tropics -- also are leaving, saying they intend to form a new league with the Bandits and some other yet-to-be-named teams.

In a joint statement, the Bandits, Beef and Tropics added that expansion franchises in Colorado and Texas that signed letters of intent have elected not to join the CIF.

"Being involved with the league, on so many levels, I am very proud of what this league accomplished," Omaha Beef co-owner Ricky BertzBertz said in the statement. "However, I believe that in order to continue to grow and elevate our fan experience, brand and business to the levels that the Omaha market deserves, we are left with no choice but to look for an alternative league that aligns with these goals and practices, on and off of the field.

"We are continuing to grow and elevate our organization, each and every season. At this time, we feel it's in our best interest to find like-minded business owners, such as those in Sioux City and Topeka, that share the same vision. I truly wish the remaining CIF playing partners nothing but the best going forward."

The remaining CIF teams include the Salina (Kan.) Liberty, the Rapid City (S.D.) Marshals, the Gillette (Wyo.) Mustangs, the Billings (Mont.) Outlaws and the Southwest Kansas Storm.

During his 20-year involvement with the Bandits, team owner Don Belson said he's "grown an appreciation for how the indoor football business operates, and the positive impact every franchise can have in their community respectively."

"However, I see a desire for that impact to grow, not only in Sioux City, but for the new and existing communities that we will be calling partners for the 2024 season and beyond," Belson said in a statement. "Each of our respective franchises all share a common vision, and it's one that we all collectively are committed to upholding for the 2024 season and beyond.

"Bandits fans, indoor football fans, just wait until you see what we have coming for all of you."

The Bandits will be joining their seventh different league since the franchise was founded in 2000.

Sioux City has been a member of the CIF since 2012, following two seasons in the American Professional Football League where the Bandits posted a 28-0 record and won a pair of championships.