INDOOR FOOTBALL

SIoux City Bandits stay unbeaten with blowout win over Southwest Kansas

Bandits vs Salina Liberty football

Bandits' Kamal Cass dodges away from Liberty's Jimmy Allen during Sioux City Bandits vs the Salina Liberty arena football action last season at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City.

 Jesse Brothers, Sioux City Journal

DODGE CITY, Kan. — Over the last two games, the Sioux City Bandits have had to grind out close victories. 

On Saturday, the Bandits set the tone early and recorded a lopsided win over the Southwest Kansas Storm. 

The Bandits scored 30 second-quarter points while holding the Storm scoreless in those same 15 minutes, en route to a 66-14 win. 

The Bandits jumped out to a 13-0 lead, as Kamal Cass put Sioux City on the board with a 1-yard run just 88 seconds into the game. 

Then, Greg Conry made two first goals in a five-minute span to add to the Bandits' lead. 

Four different Bandits scored a touchdown during the second quarter. Drew Prohaska ran the ball in from one yard out wtih 13:25 left in the second quarter. The Bandits attempted a two-point conversion, but that play failed. 

Damond Powell then scored with 7:36 left in the quarter with a 3-yard run. 

Sioux City's defense also scored a touchdown during the second, as Kamar Greenhouse picked off a pass and returned it three yards to make the score 33-7. 

Scott Jensen added a TD pass, as he found Fred Bruno from four yards out with 56 seconds left to make the score 40-7.

Conry connected on a 21-yard field goal as time expired in the first half. 

The Bandits outscored the Storm 23-7 in the second half. Jensen threw two more TD passes in the second half. 

Jensen was 7-for-17 passing for 77 yards. He had three TD passes and two interceptions. 

Bruno led the Bandits' rushing attack with 19 yards on four carries. Prohaska had seven carries for nine yards. 

Conry was 4-for-4 in field goal kicking and made all six PATs. His longest field goal was from 46 yards. 

The Bandits' defense forced Storm quarterback Giovanni Sander to throw six interceptions. Laronji Vason had three picks for Sioux City. 

Kamal Cass mug

Cass
