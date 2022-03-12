Sioux City Bandits thump Topeka in season opener

SIOUX CITY- Talk about a rip-roaring start.

The Sioux City Bandits kicked off the 2022 season in explosive fashion on Saturday night at Tyson Events Center, as a dominant performance on both sides of the ball powered the Bandits to a 52-18 win over the Topeka Tropics, who were playing their first game in franchise history.

After a tough first half where he completed just four of his 10 pass attempts, Bandits quarterback Lorenzo Brown exploded for four touchdown passes in the second half, three of them to free-agent signee Brandon Sheperd, and one to former Iowa Hawkeye Damond Powell.

But the production didn’t come just from Brown. Kamal Cass and Fred Bruno both scored rushing touchdowns in the game, and Sheperd finished his night with three receptions for 80 yards and three touchdowns.

“We had a real slow start, and I kind of got on the offense at halftime,” Bandits head coach Erv Strohbeen said. “It was a very slow start, but they finished well. They did what they were supposed to do and expected to do offensively. It was a nice turn-around.”

The Bandits’ defense was even more potent, shutting down the Tropics from start to finish in Topeka’s inaugural game.

The Bandits held Topeka to 61 yards passing in the game , and the Tropics averaged just 3.3 yards per play. Sioux City linebacker Zac Schlueger finished with 12 tackles while Dajon Emory and Briar Cliff grad Asi Tupua combined for eight tackles and a pair of sacks.

It was exactly the performance that Strohbeen was hoping for.

“The d-line really stepped up and did some things for us,” Strohbeen said. “All of them got in the mix, and that is what we want. It was nice surprise with Asi, being a rookie. He impressed us in practice, and he came out here and played well.”

The Tropics struck first, when Topeka quarterback Jeffrey LeGree ran the ball into the endzone from the one yard line to finish off a five play, 17 yard drive to give Topeka a 6-0 lead.

After a series of unsuccessful first round drives on offense, the Sioux City defense got a stop thanks to Tupua's sack, the first of his professional career. On the next play, Stewart missed a 32 yard field goal for Topeka, and Sioux City took over at its own 12 yard line.

The Bandits offense went 45 yards on six plays, but saw their scoring opportunity vanish seconds into the second quarter, when Brown fumbled, and the Tropics recovered at the five yard line. But Sioux City’s misfortune was short-lived.

Sioux City scored three plays later, as Emory blocked a Topeka field goal attempt, and recovered the ball in the endzone for a 7-6 Bandits lead.

After that, Sioux City never looked back.

The next two drives resulted in missed field goals for Topeka and Sioux City, but the Bandits extended their lead at the 2:25 mark, when Topeka was called for holding in the endzone. The play resulted in a safety, and a 9-6 Bandits’ advantage.

Sioux City then took over possession and went 34 yards for a score, with Brown and wide receiver Kamal Cass linking up for a three yard touchdown pass, for a 16-6 Sioux City lead.

The lead grew again on the second play of the second half, when Brown hit Sheperd for a 31 yard touchdown, their first of the day.

Brown, a veteran quarterback who won four Indoor Football League titles with the Sioux Falls Storm, admitted that nerves might have played a part in his rough start to the game, but once he and Sheperd connected for that first score, everything clicked into place.

“It felt kind of like riding a bike,” Brown said. “I let it go and I saw (Sheperd) go for it, and I was like ‘That’s right on the money.’ I kind of picked a spot out on the goal-line where I wanted to drop it on him. We got the coverage we were expecting, and I had to just step into it and let it fly.”

The next Sioux City drive finished in almost identical fashion, as Brown and Sheperd connected for a 39-yard touchdown pass to put the Bandits up, 29-12.

The Tropics finally broke their scoring drought on the next drive.

On third down, former Bandit Jeff Mack was stopped for no gain at the five by Emory. But Emory was called for unnecessary roughness on the tackle, putting the ball at the one yard line. LeGree took the ball in on the next play for a touchdown, but the Tropics again missed the PAT, putting the score at 29-12.

That score didn’t hold for long, as Brown connected with Powell for a 23 yard touchdown pass that pushed Sioux City’s lead to 36-12.

Another safety in the fourth quarter gave the Bandits two more points, and Bruno scored his first touchdown of the season on a 16 yard handoff from Brown at the 12-minute mark of the fourth, as Sioux City’s lead grew to 45-12.

With five minutes to go, Brown and Sheperd connected again, this time for a 10-yard touchdown pass that made it a 52-12 game.

Topeka scored one final time on a seven yard scoring run from Devond Blair, Jr. at 3:41 in the fourth, to put the game at its final score of 52-18.

Brown wound up going 11-for-17 passing for 168 yards and four touchdowns.

The 34-year old Brown thought about retirement after his most recent season in Sioux Falls. But after the Storm failed to qualify for the United Cup for the first time in 12 years, Brown signed with the Bandits with just one goal on his mind.

"I only came here to win a championship," Brown said. "That is the only reason I didn't retire, and came here to put the team together with Erv, J.D. (offensive coordinator Jarrod DeGeorgia), and Marlon (Lobban). That's why I came here. It was a good first step, and expansion team or not, we did what we were supposed to do in the second half that we should've did for four quarters.

"But it's a good way to build onto it."

The Bandits have a bye this week, but will play at home again on March 27th against the Sioux Empire Crusaders.

