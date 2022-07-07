Sioux City closing Outer Drive between Lewis Boulevard and Highway 75

SIOUX CITY — Starting Monday, July 11, motorists looking to use Outer Drive between Lewis Boulevard and the Highway 75 southbound on/off ramps will need to take a different route.

According to a press release from the city of Sioux City, the Sioux City Engineering Division is closing that stretch of road to "complete paving improvements on Outer Drive as part of the 28th Street Improvements for the Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center Project."

About a month later, on or around August 12, the city expects a return to "an alternating lane configuration." The release then adds: A detour using Lewis Boulevard, 46th Street and Highway 75 will be signed and in place during the closure.