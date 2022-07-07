 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sioux City closing Outer Drive between Lewis Boulevard and Highway 75

  • 0
28th Street and Outer Drive closure

On Thursday, July 7, 2022, the city of Sioux City announced the full closure of Outer Drive between Lewis Boulevard and the Highway 75 southbound on/off ramps

 Image courtesy of city of Sioux City

SIOUX CITY — Starting Monday, July 11, motorists looking to use Outer Drive between Lewis Boulevard and the Highway 75 southbound on/off ramps will need to take a different route.

According to a press release from the city of Sioux City, the Sioux City Engineering Division is closing that stretch of road to "complete paving improvements on Outer Drive as part of the 28th Street Improvements for the Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center Project."

About a month later, on or around August 12, the city expects a return to "an alternating lane configuration." The release then adds: A detour using Lewis Boulevard, 46th Street and Highway 75 will be signed and in place during the closure.

Jared McNett is an online editor and reporter for the Sioux City Journal. You can reach him at 712-293-4234 and follow him on Twitter @TwoHeadedBoy98.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News