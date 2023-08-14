SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council appointed representatives to fill vacancies on the wastewater treatment plant reconstruction and design advisory committee on Monday.

Mayor Pro Tem Dan Moore and Councilwoman Julie Schoenherr will be the two council members on the committee, after the council approved a motion to delete Mayor Bob Scott as a committee member.

The other individuals the council appointed to the 25-person committee are Tom Pingel, the city's utility director in charge of the plant; Vicki Baker, wastewater plant manager; Sioux City Manager Bob Padmore; Sioux City Finance Director Teresa Fitch; Will Martin, project manager; North Sioux City Administrator Eric Christensen; Sergeant Bluff City Administrator Aaron Lincoln; and South Sioux City Administrator Lance Hedquist.

"I want to thank all who have agreed to serve on this committee and encourage major industries to consider or, in some cases, please reconsider serving as well," Moore read from a statement before the vote.

In May, the council approved the creation of the committee as a formal mechanism to address concerns by users during the design stages of the plant's reconstruction. The committee's overall mission is to ensure the reconstruction addresses the needs of the community now and in the future.

"The wastewater treatment plant reconstruction and design advisory committee was established to provide citizens, businesses and industries a voice as the design of the wastewater treatment plant progresses. The role of this committee is to provide valuable insights into the needs of the various types of users to ensure that the reconstruction is designed to meet the needs of all users now and in the future and in the most economical manner," Moore read from the statement.

During the council's May 1 meeting, Siouxland Chamber of Commerce President Chris McGowan warned council members were jeopardizing their relationship with the business community if they didn't "tap the brakes" on a projected $470 million rebuild of the city's aging wastewater treatment plant. At that time, McGowan handed council members a proposal to form a workgroup or committee.

A week later, on May 8, the council voted unanimously in favor of a resolution to form such a committee. The committee was initially slated to have 15 members, but that number has since grown to 25.

The council, at its Aug. 7 meeting, approved a nearly $38 million consulting services agreement with Hazen and Sawyer P.C. for the wastewater treatment plant facility plan improvements project. The Minneapolis environmental engineering firm, will provide design, site survey and geotechnical investigation, construction administration and observation, as well as post construction services for the project in an amount not to exceed $37,822,334.

"We haven't had a meeting yet to discuss any of this. The business community is concerned that we're getting our cart in front of our horse," McGowan told the council before the vote. "We've been asking for this dialogue since March or April, and we'd like to see that commence before we commit to spending $37 million on the scope."

On Monday, Moore noted in the statement he read that the committee was never intended to review the contract for the design engineer. He said this was outlined various times, including in the passage of the resolution which established the committee.

"During last week's meeting, there was discussion of the scope of the engineering contract. The engineering scope is not the same as the scope of the work in which the city needs input from all users as contemplated in the formation of the committee. The contract scope outlines the timeframe and work tasks that will be performed in designing the reconstruction. The scope that the committee will provide input and expertise on is in the actual design itself," Moore read from the statement.

The wastewater treatment plant facility plan improvements are intended to be implemented across two phases, with a potential third future growth-driven phase.

The plant, 3100 S. Lewis Blvd., poses significant safety issues for city staff and has a history of compliance issues with the state. In January of 2022, the Iowa DNR filed suit against the city over alleged repeated environmental violations at the plant, which dated back to March 2012. The city faces fines adding up to millions of dollars.