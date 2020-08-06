Sioux City Diocesan schools set COVID-19 guidelines for new school year

“Since COVID is essentially everywhere, we went with the same general guidelines for all schools in our diocese,” she said.

There are 23 Catholic schools in the Northwest Iowa diocese -- seven high schools, nine parish-based elementary schools and seven system-based schools. In the 2019-20 academic year, 5,946 students of Catholic and non-Catholic faith backgrounds were enrolled in the schools.

Lansink noted many educators had hoped for some general guidelines from the state but since they received none they “had more work to do on our own – in collaboration with local health professionals and school teams – to determine best safety practices for our staff and students.”

The superintendent said d they developed the guidelines with input from public health officials, administrators and the diocesan COVID task force.

Measures to keep children and staff safe will expand beyond the efforts of school officials.

“We are relying on everyone to do their part to keep our staff and students safe so folks must keep their children home if they are not feeling well,” Lansink said.