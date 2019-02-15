OMAHA - Parker Ford converted a pass from Viljami Nieminen 1:50 into overtime to give the Sioux City Musketeers a heart-stopping 2-1 win over the Omaha Lancers in a United States Hockey League game at Ralston Arena Friday evening.
The Musketeers appears on the verge of dropping their second game of the month to their I-29 rivals trailing 1-0 in the closing minute but Jordan Steinmetz was able to tip a slap shot by Marcus Kallionkieli past Omaha keeper Akira Schmid with 28 seconds left in regulation to force overtime.
Omaha had carried a 1-0 lead into the third period thanks to a goal at 15:20 of the middle frame by Jaxon Nelson.
Ben Kraws stopped 27 shots on the night for Sioux City (21-14-7, 49 points). Sioux City moved a point ahead of Fargo into fifth place in the USHL Western Conference and will host the Force Tuesday.