SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Explorers failed to wake up their bats Sunday afternoon, falling 4-0 to the Kansas City Monarchs.

The Monarchs had a big fourth inning, scoring all four of their runs despite Explorers starter Jared Wetherbee and reliever Brenden Heiss’ best efforts. Sioux City still managed to win the series after taking the first two games, but they remain in fourth place in the American Association West Division following the loss.

The game started 47 minutes late due to a short storm prior to the game, and it took a while for the offenses to heat up as the pitchers for both teams dominated through the first three innings. Wetherbee, who was making his return from the Inactive List, went three perfect innings, striking out six Monarchs in the process while Kansas City starter Zach Matson started the game with three no-hit innings of his own.

The Monarchs ended the X’s perfect game in the fourth in a big way, starting with Kansas City’s Odubel Herrera reaching on an error by second baseman Kyle Kasser before Justin Wylie took a walk from Franklin Dacosta who relieved Wetherbee entering the inning.

The Monarchs broke the deadlock following that when Kansas City’s Herrera came home after Chris Herrmann smoked a double to right field to make it 1-0. Monarchs Wylie came home the very next at-bat when Jan Hernandez sent a sac fly to right field, quickly extending the lead to 2-0 Kansas City. The 2-0 lead became 4-0 two batters later when Monarchs Micker Adolfo smacked a two-out, two-run bomb over the left field wall to give Kansas City firm control of the game.

The X’s finally broke up Matson’s no-hit bid in the fourth inning, thanks to Sioux City’s Tyler Rando’s leadoff double, but the Explorers continued to struggle against the righty for the rest of his appearance, not advancing a runner past first base after that.

Heiss pitched stellar in relief coming in to start the fifth inning, blanking the Monarchs over his five innings of work, but his performance wasn’t enough as the Kansas City bullpen took over in the seventh inning and completed the shutout.

The Explorers were off Monday before continuing their homestand with the first of a three-game series Tuesday vs. the second place Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. at Mercy One Field at Lewis and Clark Park.