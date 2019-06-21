KANSAS CITY -- The Sioux City Explorers (17-17) broke a 4-4 tie with three runs in the top of the ninth and claimed a 7-4 win against the Kansas City T-Bones.
In the ninth, the Explorers loaded up the bases before the first out and second baseman Drew Stankiewicz drew a walk that plated the first run of the rally. Left fielder Sebastian Zawada hit into a double play in the next at-bat but first baseman Adam Sasser scored in the process. Cather Dylan Kelly (2-for-4) doubled in the final run of the game.
Centerfielder Kyle Wren and shortstop Nate Samson each hit their third home runs of the season.
For the T-Bones, first baseman Casey Gillaspie went 2-for-3 and centerfielder Forrsett Allday had three RBIs.