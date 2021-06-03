Sioux City Explorers come back home with win over Milwaukee

FRANKIN, Wis. — The Sioux City Explorers used four runs in the first three innings to propel their way to a 4-3 win Thursday in the rubber game of their three game series against the Milwaukee Milkmen.

Thanks to an early lucky break, the X’s got on the board in the top of the first.

Jared Walker hit a two-out ground ball to second that looked like an easy end to the inning, but the Milkmen committed an error to extend the inning.

Joseph Monge took full advantage of the miscue as he doubled to deep center field, scoring Walker from first to make it 1-0 X’s.

The Explorers scored eight runs combined in the top of the first innings on their road trip.

Sioux City added to their lead in the second and Chase Harris hit his second homer of the season. The two run shot made it 3-0 X’s, as now both of Harris’ home runs have come against the Milkmen.

The scoring finally ended for Sioux City in the third, as Lane Milligan tripled to lead off the inning. He was immediately brought home on a Walker single making it 4-0.