Sioux City Explorers come back home with win over Milwaukee

FRANKIN, Wis. — The Sioux City Explorers used four runs in the first three innings to propel their way to a 4-3 win Thursday in the rubber game of their three game series against the Milwaukee Milkmen.
Thanks to an early lucky break, the X’s got on the board in the top of the first.
Jared Walker hit a two-out ground ball to second that looked like an easy end to the inning, but the Milkmen committed an error to extend the inning.
Joseph Monge took full advantage of the miscue as he doubled to deep center field, scoring Walker from first to make it 1-0 X’s.
The Explorers scored eight runs combined in the top of the first innings on their road trip.
Sioux City added to their lead in the second and Chase Harris hit his second homer of the season. The two run shot made it 3-0 X’s, as now both of Harris’ home runs have come against the Milkmen.
The scoring finally ended for Sioux City in the third, as Lane Milligan tripled to lead off the inning. He was immediately brought home on a Walker single making it 4-0.
Milwaukee starting pitcher Ryan Zimmerman did not allow a hit after the Walker RBI single in the third and retired the last 10 Explorers he faced. However he was still handed the loss as he went seven innings, allowing four runs, three earned, on four hits, striking out six and walking two.
Adam Walker pulled the Milkmen to within a run with a two-run home run in the bottom of the sixth, one batter after an error allowed a base runner to reach. It was Walker’s third homer of the year, all coming against Sioux City.
Explorers starter Brett Adcock earned his first win of the season while starting on only three days rest. He went 5 1/3 innings, allowing the three runs, with two being earned. He allowed four hits and issued three walks while striking out four.
From there the X’s bullpen took over, as Max Kuhns tossed 1 2/3 innings, with a couple of strikeouts. Matt Pobereyko earned the four-out save as he retired all four Milkmen that he faced.
Sioux City now has a day off on Thursday before opening up a seven game home stand that begins on Friday at 7:05 pm against the Lincoln Saltdogs.