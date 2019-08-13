SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- The X’s lost to Sioux Falls on Monday night by a final score of 11-10.
The Explorers jumped out to a quick 6-0 lead on the Canaries in the top of the first. It began with an infield single for Nate Samson and a walk to Jeremy Hazelbaker. Jose Sermo then began a trio of doubles for the X’s with one to the gap in left field. It scored both base runners. Drew Stankiewicz then doubled, and Dexture McCall followed with a double to score another pair. Adam Sasser finished the rally with a single to score McCall and make it 6-0 X’s before the Birds even had a chance to bat.
But the Birds got their chance and made the most of it. After getting two on with one out, Clint Coulter crushed a pitch the opposite way for a three-run homer and just like that the X’s lead was cut in half. A hit by pitch and a double put runners at second and third for the Birds. A ground out scored the first runner and a base hit scored the second to make it 6-5.
Sioux City added a pair to extend the lead in the second. Samson began the inning with a double and scored two outs later on a Stankiewicz triple which was followed by a McCall double to put the X’s up 8-5. Sioux City ended the inning with the bases loaded but had scored eight runs on 10 hits in the first two innings.
From there though the Canaries bullpen came up big to keep Sioux Falls in the ball game. Luis Pollorena tossed three perfect innings with four strikeouts and Will Solomon and Sam Bragg added another three scoreless frames for the Birds.
The quiet X’s offense allowed Sioux Falls to begin the march back. In the fourth, it was a pair of solo home runs by Mike Hart and Graham Low that cut the X’s lead down to a single run, 8-7.
Sioux Falls took its first lead of the game off Nate Gercken. He walked the leadoff batter but then collected a strikeout. But from there it was a base hit and another walk that loaded the bases with one out. Jordan Ebert made him pay with a double to right field to clear the bases and give Sioux Falls a 10-8 lead. It was the first hit Gercken allowed this season with the bases loaded, opponents had previously been 0-10.
Sioux Falls added an insurance run that ended up being the deciding run in the eighth. As Mitch Glasser reached on a leadoff single as he had four hits in the game. Another single saw Glasser go from first to third and he scored on a ground ball to second to make it 11-8 Birds.
It ended up being a huge run because rookie Justin Felix homered with two outs in the ninth with a man aboard to cut the Sioux Falls lead to 11-10 but it wasn’t enough.