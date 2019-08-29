SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The Sioux City Explorers scored five runs in the top of the seventh inning Thursday to beat the Sioux Falls Canaries, 8-1.
The victory finished off a three-game sweep of the Canaries and it helped the X's stay alive in the playoff race.
In the seventh inning, a pair of singles and a walk loaded the bases for Drew Stankiewicz. He ended up with a walk to bring home a run, which extended the X's lead to 4-1.
Stankiewicz reached base four times, scoring twice. He had two RBIs and a stolen base.
Nate Samson drove Jose Sermo on a triple to right center field to bring home another pair and finish off the five run rally. That score ended up making the score, 8-1.
In the series, the Explorers outscored the Canaries 31-6 in the series and out hit the Birds 44-22.
The beginning of the game was a home run derby between the two clubs.
Stankiewicz began the scoring with a solo homer in the first.
Kevin Taylor responded for Sioux Falls with a solo shot of his own in the second tying the game 1-1.
Sermo broke the tie in the fourth with his 13th homer of the season and Justin Felix padded that lead with a homer to lead off the fifth making it 3-1 X’s.
Sioux City hit seven home runs in the three game span.
Sam Held (3-1) picked up the win as he tossed five innings on the night allowing only a single run on seven hits with three strikeouts and one walk. He stranded eight of the ten Sioux Falls left on in the game.
Ryan Flores and Matt Pobereyko tossed a scoreless eighth and ninth to finish off the victory and the X’s retired the last 10 straight batters in the game.
With the win, the X’s still hold onto a first place tie with Cleburne in which Sioux City holds the advantage of virtue of the tiebreaker. And they stay a game ahead of Kansas City before they begin the four game series with the T-Bones on Friday.