SIOUX CITY FALL FEST 2021

How do you welcome fall? In Sioux City, you do so with Fall Fest, Oct. 9, 10.

Here are just some of the events you can find in town on the weekend.

WHAT: Fall Fest at the Market

WHERE: Farmers Market, corner of TriView Avenue and Pearl Street

WHEN: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 9

DETAILS: Event includes costume contest, vendor specials, trick-or-treating and pumpkin painting.

For more information about the Sioux City Farmers Market visit www.farmersmarketsiouxcity.com and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

WHAT: Palmer's Olde Tyme Candy Shoppe

WHEN: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 9

WHERE: 405 Wesley Parkway

DETAILS: Spin the Jelly Belly Beanboozled wheel, register for door prizes and sample new fall favorites.

WHAT: Punkin Chunkin

WHEN: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 9, 10

WHERE: LaunchPAD Children’s Museum, 623 Pearl St.

DETAILS: Free Chunkin Pumpkin activity bags. The bag includes all the materials you need to make a Pumpkin fly! Kids can also color a picture and return to LaunchPAD for a chance to win a credit to our Odyssey Toy Store.

*No admission required to pick up the Chunkin Pumpkin activity bag.

WHAT: Monarchs, Midwest and Michoacán – Coming Home

The monarch’s significance to Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) and its journey from the Midwest to Mexico will be explored through activities.

Community Monarch Making

WHEN: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 9, 10

WHERE: Sioux City Public Museum, 607 Fourth St.

DETAILS: Individuals and families are encouraged to create a monarch for a canopy-style installation for the Museum’s Día de los Muertos altar display in late October and early November. Instructions will be available in English and Spanish.

Also, on Saturday, from 10 a.m. to noon, families can learn more about Discover Day of the Dead.

WHAT: Fall Fest Hikes

WHEN: 10-11 a.m. and 1-2 p.m. Oct. 9;

WHERE: Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road (1 mile south of Stone State Park on Hwy 12).

DETAILS: This fall-themed hike is great for families looking to escape the city and take a fun walk through the woods. We’ll look for wildlife and learn about nature along the way.

WHAT: Sioux City Public Library

WHEN, WHERE: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 9, 10: Aalfs Downtown Library, 529 Pierce St.

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 9: Morningside Branch Library, 4005 Morningside Ave.

DETAILS: Pick a good book or movie from the library's abundant collection and add to your weekend fun! Visit with staff to get personalized reading recommendations, learn how to make a playlist of your favorite songs using Freegal, discover OverDrive's award-winning Libby app for eBooks and audiobooks, or to get started streaming movies with Kanopy. During Fall Fest, create a mini-notepad using Sioux City Public Library due date cards at our Morningside and Aalfs Downtown locations.

WHAT: The Art of Mask Making

WHEN: 10:30 a.m. to noon Oct. 9;

WHERE: Gilchrist Learning Center, Sioux City Art Center, 220 Pierce St.

DETAILS: Children are welcome to attend this free mixed media workshop. Markers, sequins, gem stones and feathers will be used to enhance a mask of their choice.

www.siouxcityartcenter.org or call 279-6272 ext. 201

WHAT: Long Lines Family Rec Center Climbing Wall

WHEN: 10 a.m. to noon, Noon to 2 p.m., 2 to 4 p.m., Oct. 9, 10;

WHERE: 401 Gordon Drive

$10 per person, two-hour session which includes shoe rental

DETAILS: Walk-ins accepted, but recommend reservations as we can only accommodate 25 climbers for each session. Interested parties can call 712-224-5124 during climbing wall hours or 712-279-6126 Monday-Friday for information and reservations.

WHAT: Dutch Oven Cooking Demonstration

WHEN: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Oct. 9

WHERE: Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road (1 mile south of Stone State Park on Hwy 12).

DETAILS: Learn more about Dutch oven cooking from some local experts. Pre-register by calling 712-258-0838 or camps@woodburyparks.org. Free!

WHAT: Pints for Preservation Scavenger Hunt

WHEN: 11 a.m., Oct. 9; registration,

WHERE: Historic Pearl District

DETAILS: Part of Historic Preservation Week

WHAT: Mid America Museum of Aviation & Transportation Museum

WHEN: Noon to 4 p.m. Oct. 9;

WHERE: 2600 Expedition Court

DETAILS: Half-price admission

WHAT: Sioux City Railroad Museum

WHEN: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Oct. 9; noon to 4 p.m. Oct. 10

WHERE: 3400 Sioux River Road

DETAILS: Steam locomotive will be outdoors on display.

Free motorcar ride and miniature train ride during your self-guided tour.

WHAT: “Close Encounters on the Trial”

WHEN: 1 to 3 p.m., Oct. 9, 10

WHERE: Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center, 900 Larson Park Road.

DETAILS: Kids will create clothespin “animals” and learn about the dangerous, hair-raising encounters that happened during the Lewis & Clark Expedition. The Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center will present “Close Encounter on the Trail,” a free kids’ drop-in activity from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9 and Sunday, Oct. 10. As part of the festivities, board games and other activities will be available at the Center. Admission, materials, and treats will be free. All ages welcome. Come and go event.

For more information visit: www.siouxcitylcic.com

WHAT: Scarecrow Farm

WHEN: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 9, 10

WHERE: 1592 Charles Avenue, Lawton, Iowa, (four miles east of Menards on Hwy 20)

DETAILS: Pumpkin patch, hayrack rides, zip line, spider play zone, mini-train, corn maze, jumping pillow, farm animals and many more activities.

WHAT: Nightmare on 4th Street & The Fear Factory

WHEN: 6:30 p.m. to midnight Oct. 9; 6:30 to 10 p.m. Oct. 10

WHERE: 1229 Fourth St.

DETAILS: Two haunted houses in one location. A walk-thru attraction with animatronics and live actors lurking around.

WHAT: LAMB Arts Regional Theatre Presents…"Unnecessary Farce"

WHEN: 7:30 p.m., Oct. 9; 1:30 p.m. Oct. 10

WHERE: 17 Market St.

DETAILS: The comedy features two cops, three crooks and eight doors.

Tickets available for reservation starting Sept. 17.

Lambtheatre.com or call 712-255-9536

WHAT: Public Ice Skating

WHEN: 7-9 p.m. Oct. 9;

WHERE: ibp Ice Center, 3808 Stadium Drive

DETAILS: Admission: 19 and older $6, Ages 6-18 $5, Child 5 and under $2, skate rentals $3.

WHAT: Cone-Acopia Fall Fest

WHEN: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 10

WHERE: Cone Park, 3800 Line Drive

DETAILS: Tons of activities for all ages at Sioux City’s favorite all-season park! Among the offerings: Tastings, bounce houses, kids games and hayrack rides.

