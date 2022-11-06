Sioux City Metros girls swim team to compete at state

FORT DODGE, Iowa -- The Sioux City Metros girls swim team had a record-breaking performance Saturday afternoon at the Regional / State Qualifying Meet at Fort Dodge.

The Metros finished second overall to Des Moines Dowling among the nine teams competing and will compete at the State Meet this coming Friday and Saturday.

The Metros established new city records in the 200 freestyle relay, as well as the 400 freestyle relay, while freshman Natalie Patee was recognized as the “Regional Swimmer of the Year,” and the Metros Coaching staff of Molly Hegarty, Robin Freeman, and Dan Patee were recognized as the “Regional Coaching Staff of the Year.”

The record breaking 200-yard freestyle relay team swam a 1:39.14 and qualified for the state meet next weekend in Marshalltown as the #6 seed. Swimmers included Brigid McGowan, Natalie Patee, Grace Aesoph and Addison Oelke.

The new 400-yard freestyle record time is 3:39.43 and included Patee, Olivia Delarosa, Aesoph and Oelke. This relay team will also be seeded #6 out of 32 relay teams at next week’s state meet.

Additionally, the “all-sister” 200-yard Medley Relay team of Maria McGowan, Alice Mahoney, Brigid McGowan, and Erin Mahoney also qualified for the state meet as the #24 seed with a time of 1:55.42.

Individual championship performances were delivered by Natalie Patee in both the 200-yard freestyle (1:55.97) and the 500-yard freestyle (5:12.61). Patee will be seeded in those races #6 and #8 respectively. Another freshman earned a Regional title in the 100-yard butterfly as Oelke won with a time of 58.46 resulting in a #4 seed at state.

Freshman Oelke also earned a runner-up finish in the 200-yard Individual Medley (2:11.84) which will represent the #16 seed in Marshalltown, while sophomore Brigid McGowan also qualified for state in the same event with a 2:14.41 resulting in the #23 seed.

Delarosa will cap her senior year with another state qualifying performance in the 500-yard freestyle (5:25.25) which is the #23 seed. Aesoph earned another trip to state in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 1:01.82 equating to the #31 seed. Brigid McGowan earned a state berth as the #32 seed in the 100-yard breaststroke with a 1:10.71.