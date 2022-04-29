Sioux City Musketeers reflect on team growth heading into Clark Cup playoffs

SIOUX CITY — Before their regular-season finale on Saturday, Sioux City Musketeers coach Luke Strand and the players were in the dressing room, having a look-back on how the season went.

The meat of the discussion was about growth.

“The grind is how we sharpened ourselves all the way through,” Strand said. “The next season starts, and this has been fun. They’re hungry for the playoffs.”

They went back to the very first game of the season, when the Musketeers traveled to the Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, area to play Team USA in the USHL Fall Classic.

Sioux City lost that game to Team USA 4-2 but bounced back to win both its next game against Muskegon in the Fall Classic as well as its home opener.

The Musketeers realized how much growth they had made in the six months in-between their regular-season opener and finale. They had built a quiet, but solid 41-win season, and will hope to build that momentum into the playoffs.

“You’re going to think we played U-16 hockey,” said Musketeers forward Ben Steeves of how the season started. “You go through your ups and downs, but you stay with it. And, it’s a long season, but now we’re in the final stretch. It’s time to dig deep and play hard every single shift.”

Sioux CIty is seeded second in the USHL Western Conference, and it’ll take on sixth-seeded Waterloo in the conference semifinals.

Game 1 is at 6:05 p.m. Saturday at Young Arena in Waterloo, while Game 2 is at the Tyson Events Center at 3:05 p.m. Sunday.

The Musketeers learned how to win toward the end of last season, and Strand gave them a much-needed wake-up call toward the end of January and perhaps some of February of last season.

Through learning how to win, the forwards learned what it took to score and the defense found out what was needed to play well in front of their goaltenders.

The Musketeers didn’t need a kick in the butt this time around. They knew after losing to Fargo in last year’s conference finals what was needed.

“Near the end of last year, we became an unbelievable team,” Steeves said. “We carried that over to this year. We set our sights high. I think we started off early, and having the skill up front and solid defense in the back, yeah, it helps. We took good care of the puck and made it a habit.

“Now, we’re such a good hockey team,” Steeves added. “We play hard, we close in the defensive zones. We know we have the power to do it this year.”

Rhythm and energy

Since the Musketeers earned the conference No. 2 seed, they had the week off while Waterloo and Lincoln played a three-game series to decide Sioux City’s opponent.

The time off doesn’t bother the Musketeers, according to Steeves. They’re just using this weekend like it has been pretty much in the regular season.

They’ve played mostly weekend games, with a couple weeknight games sprinkled in when the weather got bad.

The continuity of the schedule — and of course, the extra days of rest — are what the Musketeers are thankful for.

“We might as well not change anything,” Steeves said. “It’s not going to change anything going to the playoffs. We’re going to have a lot of energy.”

Scouting Waterloo

The Black Hawks went 28-30-4 in the regular season, collecting 60 points to clinch that No. 6 spot. They finished 16 points ahead of Sioux Falls, which didn’t really threaten Waterloo for that last playoff spot.

Connor Brown has a hot streak going for Waterloo, as he’s scored four goals in the three games against the Stars.

In the regular season, Brown scored just 11 goals in 61 contests.

Garrett Schifsky led the Black Hawks in points with 46 — 28 goals and 18 assists. John Waldron led Waterloo in assists with 30.

Emmett Croteau was in the crease for the Black Hawks this week, saving 90 of 100 shots that Lincoln attempted.

He had a 3.00 goals against average during the regular season, and he had an 89.9 save percentage.

The Musketeers were 4-2 against Waterloo in the regular season.

