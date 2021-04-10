Sioux City twins arrested in connection with burglary, robbery

SIOUX CITY -- Twin brothers from Sioux City were arrested Friday in connection with an armed robbery in Sioux Falls and a burglary of a Sioux City business in March.

18-year old Chase B. Van Hofwegen and 18-year-old Chance A. Van Hofwegen, both of Sioux City, were apprehended after authorities encountered Chase Van Hofwegen driving a stolen minivan.

At around 12:10 p.m. Friday, a Woodbury County Sheriff's deputy located a stolen 2010 Chrysler Town & Country minivan in the 4300 block of Stone Avenue.

The minivan was stolen in an armed robbery March 25 in Sioux Falls, by a man brandishing a handgun, according to a press release from the Sioux City Police Department.

When the deputy approached the vehicle, Chase Van Hofwegen ran off. He was apprehended a short distance away.

Sioux City Police detectives had been investigating the Van Hofwegen twins in connection with a March 29 burglary at Select Mart, 4103 Floyd Blvd.

Police arrested Chance Van Hofwegen at a Highway 75 trailer court when they served a search warrant in connection with the Sioux Falls robbery and the Sioux City burglary.