SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council, by voting in favor of its consent agenda Monday, approved a funding agreement for the construction of 11 affordable homes at the site of the former West Middle School.

The city is directing $1.7 million in federal Home Investment Partnership funding, administered through the Department of Housing and Urban Development, to developer Dan Hiserote, owner of the property, who will build the homes.

The Home Investment Partnership funds are being used to subsidize the construction of the homes. Construction is expected to cost around $269,727 per residence. The houses are expected to sell for less than the construction costs; thus the federal funds make up the difference.

A further $700,000, funded through the American Rescue Plan, will be used to pay for infrastructure work at the development. A park at the site is being paid for through Community Development Block Grant funding.

"This has been a labor of love for a group of us. I believe I started working on this probably one year into being on City Council, looking for infill, looking for places. I found out that property was vacant, and city staff contacted Mr. Hiserote," Councilwoman Julie Schoenherr said. "I'm so happy that we made it this far. I can't tell you how warm my heart is."

Because of the grants and federal monies, the project isn't expected to cost the city anything out of its own coffers.

Hiserote, through an entity called West Middle LLC, took ownership of the property -- bounded by West Fifth and West Sixth Street, and Isabella and Myrtle Street -- from the Sioux City Community School District 16 years ago.

The block has sat empty since the old West Middle School was demolished in 2002; it was replaced that year by the new West Middle School on West 19th Street.

Construction on the homes should be complete by the end of 2025. Three of them will be situated on the portion of the property immediately south of the main block, across from West Fifth Street. The other eight will be on the main block. The park will be on the north half of the main block.

Schoenherr described the homes as average size starter homes. She said each one will have three bedrooms, one bathroom, a full basement and a garage with a driveway.

The purchase price of the yet-to-be-built homes has not been determined, but buyers have to meet income restrictions -- a family of four, for instance must earn $69,050 or less in taxable income per year to qualify to purchase one of the homes.

"Owning these homes, with your mortgages, taxes, insurance per month, will probably be quite a bit cheaper than a lot of the rentals in town," Jill Wanderscheid, neighborhood services manager for the city, said last week.

Two years ago, the city undertook a comparable project in partnership with Kelly Construction; a trio of affordable single-family homes were built along Center Street. Those houses sold for $140,000 to $145,000 each.

"Those sold almost immediately," Wanderscheid said.

Each of the homes at the West Middle School site will be between 1,000 and 1,300 square feet.

"The architectural style of each home will fit in with the surrounding neighborhood; in a cottage or bungalow style," the city council's agenda item on the development said.

The site is encircled on all sides by older single-family homes, most of them built in the 1910s or the 1920s.

