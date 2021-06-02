Sioux City West's Jamie Perez scores lone goal for Wolverines in state quarterfinal loss

SIOUX CITY — Jamie Perez spent the offseason working for the moment he earned Tuesday in the Class 3A state boys soccer quarterfinal.
Perez, a West High School junior, scored the Wolverines’ lone goal in a 5-1 loss against Iowa City West in Des Moines.
Perez scored with 10 minutes, 22 seconds left in the first half, giving the Wolverines a lead that they held for exactly 10 minutes.
The Wolverines had gotten fouled over the halfway mark. Alex Tule sent a long ball in, and it deflected off an Iowa City player.
Abe Ponce picked up on the ball, and advanced the ball up until he found Perez on a cross, and Perez hit the ball in with his head off the far corner.
“That was well done for him, because it was a great goal,” West coach Gary Fuentes said.
Perez scored his 13th goal of the season, and that ended up leading West for the team lead.
Perez also put the Wolverines on the board during their thrilling comeback win over Lewis Central last Wednesday.
That first goal sparked West and calmed them down after trailing 3-0 against the Titans.
Perez suffered a torn ACL, and the Wolverines junior opted to have surgery in October so that he could be 100 percent.
During his freshman season, Perez had his knee give out a couple of times. He was used to that knee giving out during matches.
After Perez had his surgery, the countdown began.
The West coaching staff and training staff checked in with Perez regularly during his rehabilitation.
Sure enough, Perez was ready to go when the season began back in March.
Fuentes admitted that he was a little nervous whether Perez would be ready for the season-opener.
It’s not like the transition was an easy one, even when Perez returned to the pitch.
Fuentes and the coaching staff encouraged Perez to play the same way he did pre-surgery. He just had to trust it.
According to Fuentes, Perez banged his knee in the game against Council Bluffs Lincoln. After that game, the message was teh same. Just trust it.
“For him to come back that quick and be that strong, that’s amazing,” Fuentes said. “I knew his potential when he came in as a freshman. Once he got that instinct to get the ball, turn, and cut, it just happened. I firmly believe in his mind that it was fixed. He got back in the groove. There weren’t too many questions with his knee after that.”
Iowa City West pulls away late
The Wolverines had just one game tape on the Trojans. They weren’t sure what they were going to see out of their opponent on Tuesday, but the strategy Fuentes went with worked.
However, Trojans senior Kolby Godbolt had other plans.
Godbolt scored four goals for the Trojans, leading them to their 19th win on the season. He scored his third goal in the 66th minute, and he split three West defenders before shooting the ball past West goalkeeper Cesar Vasquez.
He scored his fourth goal about a minute later.
The Wolverines tried to rotate a little bit, and after chasing Goldbolt around, they ran out of gas.
Godbolt simply got the Wolverines out of their defense.
The Trojans’ style of play consisted of repetitive play, and the Wolverines figured it out in the first half.
Fuentes credited assistant coach Chris Conley with putting together a good defensive gameplan.
However, the difference was the creative freedom that the Trojans had, and the Wolverines hadn’t seen that in northwest Iowa.
“They created those scoring chances, and watching Iowa City West, if you don’t have players who can finish the way they did, I think that’s a disadvantage of not letting your players be creative.
“I think our heads were down a little bit,” Fuentes said. “They stuck with it. Iowa City West is a good team. That was the best team we played this season.”
One team left
Western Christian won on Tuesday, and the Class 1A second-seeded Wolfpack will face West Liberty at 12:10 p.m.
Burlington Notre Dame and Iowa City Regina are in the other semifinal.
Jahsiah Galvan leads the Comets with 36 goals scored.