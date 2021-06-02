Sioux City West's Jamie Perez scores lone goal for Wolverines in state quarterfinal loss

During his freshman season, Perez had his knee give out a couple of times. He was used to that knee giving out during matches.

After Perez had his surgery, the countdown began.

The West coaching staff and training staff checked in with Perez regularly during his rehabilitation.

Sure enough, Perez was ready to go when the season began back in March.

Fuentes admitted that he was a little nervous whether Perez would be ready for the season-opener.

It’s not like the transition was an easy one, even when Perez returned to the pitch.

Fuentes and the coaching staff encouraged Perez to play the same way he did pre-surgery. He just had to trust it.

According to Fuentes, Perez banged his knee in the game against Council Bluffs Lincoln. After that game, the message was teh same. Just trust it.

“For him to come back that quick and be that strong, that’s amazing,” Fuentes said. “I knew his potential when he came in as a freshman. Once he got that instinct to get the ball, turn, and cut, it just happened. I firmly believe in his mind that it was fixed. He got back in the groove. There weren’t too many questions with his knee after that.”