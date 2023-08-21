ASHTON, Iowa — A Sioux City woman and a 9-year-old child were killed, and several others were injured, in a crash Sunday morning in Osceola County.

At around 9:15 a.m. Sunday, a 2005 GMC Envoy driven by Dore Oswaldo Hernandes Canales, 27, of Sioux City, was heading eastbound on County Road A34, east of Ashton. The GMC failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection with U.S. Highway 59 and collided with a 2016 Ford Explorer driven southbound on Highway 59 by Benjamin Richard Gibson, 22, of Sibley, Iowa, according to an Iowa State Patrol crash report.

Both vehicles left the intersection; the GMC rolled and struck a water tower.

Jessica Ricardo, 24, of Sioux City, was killed in the crash, as was a 9-year-old whose place of residence was not listed.

Two other juveniles, aged 6 and 10, were also injured; Gibson, along with 54-year-old Edith Marina Canales Rivas of Sioux City and Hernandes Canales were all hospitalized for their injuries, according to the Iowa State Patrol report.