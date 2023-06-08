SIOUX CITY -- The Omaha law firm of Smith Pauley LLP has announced its merger with the Rehan Law Firm of Sioux City.

The merger will be effective July 1, according to a press release from Smith Pauley.

The Rehan Law Firm, 700 Fourth St., is owned by Bob Rehan, an attorney noted for his work in banking, real estate and abstracts law. Rehan's daughter, Katy Rehan, is a partner at Smith Pauley.

“Smith Pauley shares my unwavering commitment to clients and their needs,” Rehan said in a statement. “We both understand the legal profession is about helping people, and that includes their families, businesses and communities.”