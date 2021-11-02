 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sioux County municipal, school election results

  • 0

Below are results of contested races for mayor, city council and schools boards in Sioux County Tuesday, as well as elected officials where one or more write-in candidates will win election. The school boards listed are for districts headquartered in the county.

Alton

Council: (vote for 2)

Terri Vander Pol, Travis John Plathe, Harlan Jorgensen

Chatsworth

Council (vote for 2)

Clifford Puhl, Bekki Baker, Robert Baker

Granville

Mayor

Write-in

Council (vote for 2)

Joyce Murphy, Christopher Hunt, James Wynia

Hawarden

Council (vote for 2)

Robert Klocke, Monte Harvey, Amy Cason, Kevin Warner, Patricia Anderson, Robert Jay Bak, Jerry Wilson, Maria Camacho, Douglas J. Koob

People are also reading…

Hospers

Council (vote for 2)

Michael Thompson

Hull

Council (vote for 3)

Ryan D. Beukelman, Les Van Roekel, John Emerick, Eric D. Rankin

Ireton

Council (vote for 2)

Gerad Gradert, Pamela J Lewis, Brett Buyert, Jim Marco

Matlock

Mayor

David Phillips, Charles Schwebach

Maurice

Council (vote for 2)

William Korver, Write-in

Rock Valley 

Council (vote for 3)

Jeremy Van't Hul, Charlene Granstra, Dale Kooima, Rod De Kam

MOC-FV school board

District 3

Gina Woelber, Mere Reyes

Rock Valley school board 

At-large (vote for 3)

Steven Van Den Top, Jacob Brosamle, Mike M. Suter, Shelli Rens

Sioux Center school board

At-large (vote for 3)

Yeabsira Doornink, Nathan Bullock, Lori Anne Andersen, Jerod Work

West Sioux school board

At-large

Travis Dean Waterman, Ken Koch

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Injury dampens mood after St. Mary's win

Injury dampens mood after St. Mary's win

Smiles and pats on the back were replaced by tears and hugs after Remsen St. Mary’s beat Kingsley-Pierson 46-6 in an Iowa 8-player second round game here Friday night.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News