Sioux County municipal, school election results

Below are results of contested races for mayor, city council and schools boards in Sioux County Tuesday, as well as elected officials where one or more write-in candidates will win election. The school boards listed are for districts headquartered in the county.
Alton
Council: (vote for 2)
Terri Vander Pol, Travis John Plathe, Harlan Jorgensen
Chatsworth
Council (vote for 2)
Clifford Puhl, Bekki Baker, Robert Baker
Granville
Mayor
Write-in
Council (vote for 2)
Joyce Murphy, Christopher Hunt, James Wynia
Hawarden
Council (vote for 2)
Robert Klocke, Monte Harvey, Amy Cason, Kevin Warner, Patricia Anderson, Robert Jay Bak, Jerry Wilson, Maria Camacho, Douglas J. Koob
Hospers
Council (vote for 2)
Michael Thompson
Hull
Council (vote for 3)
Ryan D. Beukelman, Les Van Roekel, John Emerick, Eric D. Rankin
Ireton
Council (vote for 2)
Gerad Gradert, Pamela J Lewis, Brett Buyert, Jim Marco
Matlock
Mayor
David Phillips, Charles Schwebach
Maurice
Council (vote for 2)
William Korver, Write-in
Rock Valley
Council (vote for 3)
Jeremy Van't Hul, Charlene Granstra, Dale Kooima, Rod De Kam
MOC-FV school board
District 3
Gina Woelber, Mere Reyes
Rock Valley school board
At-large (vote for 3)
Steven Van Den Top, Jacob Brosamle, Mike M. Suter, Shelli Rens
Sioux Center school board
At-large (vote for 3)
Yeabsira Doornink, Nathan Bullock, Lori Anne Andersen, Jerod Work
West Sioux school board
At-large
Travis Dean Waterman, Ken Koch