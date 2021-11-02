SIOUX COUNTY RESULTS: In 9-candidate field, Hawarden voters elect 3 council members

HAWARDEN, Iowa -- A nine-candidate field for Hawarden City Council ended with an incumbent and two other candidates capturing the three open seats.

Patricia Anderson topped the voting with 273 tallies, followed by 269 for incumbent Robert Klocke and 204 for Monte Harvey, according to unofficial results.

The field also included Amy Cason, 157 votes; Kevin Warner, 46 votes; Robert Jay Bak, 176 votes; Jerry Wilson, 74 votes; Maria Camacho, 154 votes; and Douglas J. Koob, 47 votes.

In Sioux Center, voters elected three school board members: Lori Anne Andersen, with 554 votes; Jerod Work, 546 votes; and Nathan Bullock, 500 votes. The fourth candidate, Yeabsira Doornink, had 469 votes.

Below are unofficial results of contested races for mayor, city council and schools boards in Sioux County Tuesday, as well as elected officials where one or more write-in candidates will win election.

Alton

Council: (vote for 2)

Terri Vander Pol, 44; Travis John Plathe, 44; Harlan Jorgensen, 43

Chatsworth

Council (vote for 2)

Clifford Puhl, 9; Bekki Baker, 9; Robert Baker, 9

Granville

Mayor

Write-in

Council (vote for 2)

Joyce Murphy, 45; Christopher Hunt, 51; James Wynia, 69

Hawarden

Council (vote for 2)

Robert Klocke, 269; Monte Harvey, 204; Amy Cason, 157; Kevin Warner, 46; Patricia Anderson, 273; Robert Jay Bak, 176; Jerry Wilson, 74; Maria Camacho, 154; Douglas J. Koob, 47

Hospers

Council (vote for 2)

Michael Thompson, Write-in

Hull

Council (vote for 3)

Ryan D. Beukelman, 101; Les Van Roekel, 110; John Emerick, 121; Eric D. Rankin, 73

Ireton

Council (vote for 2)

Gerad Gradert, 102; Pamela J Lewis, 49; Brett Buyert, 72; Jim Marco, 62

Matlock

Mayor

David Phillips, 16; Charles Schwebach, 25

Maurice

Council (vote for 2)

William Korver, Write-in

Rock Valley

Council (vote for 3)

Jeremy Van't Hul, 304; Charlene Granstra, 291; Dale Kooima, 267; Rod De Kam, 429

Rock Valley school board

At-large (vote for 3)

Steven Van Den Top, 354; Jacob Brosamle, 416; Mike M. Suter, 343; Shelli Rens, 403

Sioux Center school board

At-large (vote for 3)

Yeabsira Doornink, 469; Nathan Bullock, 500; Lori Anne Andersen, 554; Jerod Work, 546

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0