CHEROKEE, Iowa | Kassidy Pingel can explain her downtown shooting success.
Pingel hasn’t attempted as many three-point tries as her Cherokee teammates. Still, the senior forward missed only three times in seven launches from beyond the arc last week while averaging 17.3 points as the state’s fourth-ranked Class 2A club posted routs over Manson-Northwest Webster, Emmetsburg and Unity Christian.
Any shooter would take a week like that. Especially a 6-footer who has displayed versatility with dreams of another state tournament and her collegiate basketball future already etched in stone.
In essence, Pingel is preparing for her future, but she fully has the present in her mind. And, with the Braves posting a 4-0 record heading into Tuesday night’s Lakes Conference game against Estherville-Lincoln Central, Coach Heath Hagberg’s squad show plenty of potential.
“I had a really good summer,” said Pingel, the Sioux City Journal’s first Siouxland Athlete of the Week for the 2018-19 winter sports season.
“One thing I focused on was shooting. Lots of teams know I can drive and like to drive. So I focused on developing my shot in the off-season and continuing to develop it during the season. When teams play zone (defense), it’s harder to drive to the basket. That’s why I’ve been developing a shot, so when teams play zone, I can be a threat and score.”
The 18-year old daughter of Paul and Karrie Pingel of Cherokee, a 59.6 percent shooter with an 18-point scoring average, is an Upper Iowa University basketball recruit who has played four seasons for the Braves, including the 2016 and 2017 Class 3A state tournament semifinals.
Pingel tuned up for her final prep season by playing for AAU Iowa Dream, coached by Brandon Slaughter. He’s father of 5-6 senior point guard Payton Slaughter (18.3 ppg) and 5-10 sophomore shooting guard Teagan Slaughter (16.0 ppg), two starters for a high-octane offense that averages 84.5 points per game.
The Slaughter sisters also played for the Dream. Pingel’s freshman sister Alexis (3.8 ppg) and 5-11 shooting forward JeMae Nichols (9.8 ppg), two more Cherokee regulars, also played on a squad which included several Siouxlanders, including Kingsley-Pierson junior Jayde Barto (15.5 ppg) and a Northwestern basketball recruit, Emilee Danner (19.0) of Ar-We-Va.
“Kassidy’s roles have progressed each year,” said Hagberg. “Each year, she has developed a better offensive game. She’s a super athletic kid, a tough matchup for people. Her freshman and sophomore years, she’s play defense, get rebounds and not be the focus on the team.
“Last year and this year, her role is as a primary scorer. We’ve challenged her to be a good rebounder and a good defender. She has made great improvement in those areas. She has nice, long length, which helps with our press. She’s a well-rounded athlete. She’s comfortable shooting from 21, 22 feet out. She has developed a nice, consistent quick release. She’ll make you pay.”
Pingel is a 50.8 percent shooter over her career who simply strives for accuracy as a long-distance shooter.
“I want to make sure it’s a good shot,” she said. “I want to make sure I’m making a smart decision at the time. If it’s not, I’m losing a possession for my team.”
“She looks to attack first and shoot second,” said Hagberg. “She has worked hard to develop a simple, quick release. I think she has taken people by surprise, someone of her size and length to take that shot. That was the first thing the Emmetsburg coach (Anna Fiene) said, Kassidy has developed an outside game.”
Pingel also ranks second on the Braves with a 5.0-rebound average. She and Nichols each have 24 steals in four games, just three shy of Teagan Slaughter’s team lead.
“We like to speed the tempo of the game up,” said Hagberg, whose defense allows an average of 39.7 points. “We want to make things chaotic for the other team and take out what they like to do. She’s up front using her length and quickness on inbounds plays. She’s a real difficult matchup for other teams in front of our press.”
SPECIAL MENTION
Boys Basketball
Cade Bleeker, Sioux Center....The senior averaged 27.5 points and 7.5 rebounds in two wins for the Warriors last week, converting 6 of 11 three-point attempts. He scored 38 points in a 90-66 win over Okoboji.
Wrestling
Wade Mitchell, Woodbury Central....Currently ranked first among Class 1A 145-pound weight class wrestlers by The Predicament, the junior recorded three pins as the Wildcats posted wins over East, Akron-Westfield and Sioux Center.