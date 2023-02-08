NORTH SIOUX CITY -- The top-ranked Dakota Valley boys withstood an upset bid by Vermillion 59-54 Tuesday night as the Panthers' Isaac Bruns passed 2,000 career points.

Bruns, the reigning South Dakota Class A Player of the Year, poured in 27 points on 11-of-21 shooting. The senior guard also recorded a double-double, pulling down a team-high 13 rebounds.

Dakota Valley, the defending state champions, extended its winning streak to 41 games. The Panthers led 15-10 at end of the first quarter and 31-17 at halftime. But the Tanagers ralled in the second half, outscoring the Pantheers 27-18 in the third quarter to cut the lead to five headed into the final stanza.

Senior point guard Randy Rosenquist added 16 points and seven assists for the Panthers, who raised their second record to 15-0.

Zoan Robinson led Vermillion with 19 points. Trey Hansen added 13 points and eight rebounds for the Tanagers, who dropped to 6-11.

Sioux City East 51, Le Mars 30

Fitzy Grant scored 19 points and Sam Jons added 11 as the Black Raiders improved to 18-2 overall Tuesday night.

Cole Ritchie nine points and 10 rebounds for East, which dropped to 10th in this week's Iowa High School Athletic Association's Class 4A rankings after suffering its first two losses of the season last week. The Black Raiders bounced back Friday night to edge Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln, 60-57, clinching an outright Missouri River Athletic Conference championship.

East, which finishes league play 13-1, next travels to Spencer for a 3:30 p.m. contest on Saturday.

Le Mars, which fell to 4-14 overall and 3-10 in the MRAC, was led Tuesday night by Andrew Fifita's 11 points.

Sioux Central 91, Newell-Fonda 85

Jacob Hargens exploded for 53 points as the Rebels stayed unbeaten Tuesday night.

Hargens, a returning All-State honoree, was 18-of-26 from the field, and 17-of-22 from the free throw stripe. The senior also grabbed a game-high 15 rebounds and dished out six assists.

Carter Boettcher added 25 points for Sioux Central, ranked No. 4 in Iowa Class 2A, as the Rebels improved to 20-0.

Newell-Fonda's Carter Sievers dueled Hargens during the game, finishing with 38 points, nine rebounds and four assists. Max Carlson and Ryan Greenfield added 12 points for the Mustangs, who fell to 14-4.

Remsen St. Mary's 63, Trinity Christian 25

Jaxon Bunkers and Collin Homan led with 14 points each and Cael Ortmann added 11 as the Hawks clinched the outright War Eagle Conference championship Tuesday night.

Remsen St. Mary's, ranked No. 7 in Iowa Class 1A, finished the regular season 18-2 overall and 9-0 in the conference, a game ahead of West Sioux.

No individual statistics were immediately available for the Tigers, who finished the regular season 3-17 overall and 0-10 in the War Eagle.

West Sioux 70, Gehlen Catholic 54

Mason Coppock and Booker Walsh each scored 16 points and Dylan Wiggins added 13 as the Falcons secured second-place in the War Eagle Conference.

West Sioux, which improved to 16-4 and 8-1 in the conference, close out their regular season at home against Lawton-Bronson on Thursday.

No individual statistics were immediately available for Gehlen, which fell to 16-5.

Hinton 61, Akron-Westfield 51

Carson Peirce scored 16 to lead the Blackhawks to a War Eagle Conference victory over their rivals Tuesday night.

Hinton, which finished 5-4 in the conference and improved to 5-15 overall, closes out its regular season at home against unbeaten Sioux Central on Thursday.

No individual statistics were immediately available for the Westerners, who dropped to 5-15 overall.

Unity Christian 66, MMCRU 50

Tyce Van Beek and Dylan Bosma each scored 18 points to lead the Knights to a War Eagle Conference win Tuesday night.

Braedan Bosma added 13 points for Unity, which improved to 11-9 overall.

Kyler Bork's 16 points topped the scoring for the Royals, who fell to 6-13.

Ponca 53, Battle Creek 39

Dalton Lamprecht scored 17 points and Cole Jackson added 11 to lead the Indians Tuesday night.

Battle Creek was led by Jaxon Killmurray's 14 points.

Central Lyon 86, George-Little Rock 41

Andrew Austin led with 19 points and Zach Lutmer and Josh Elbert added 18 and 17, respectively, as the top-ranked Lions cruised to a Siouxland Conference victory Tuesday night.

Charlie Hamilton's 11 points led the Mustangs, who fell to 10-10. Central Lyon, ranked No. 1 in Iowa Class 2A, improved to 17-1.

Western Christian 69, Spirit Lake 46

Tate VanRegenmorter scored 21 points and Ashtin Van't Hul added 12 as the No. 6-rankedWolfpack improved to 16-3 Tuesday night.

No individual statistics were immediately available for the Indians, who fell to 11-7.

Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 66, Luterhan-Northeast 43

Jake Rath scored a game-high 24 points to lead the Bears to victory Tuesday night.

Josh Rojas' 17 points led the Eagles.

South O'Brien 62, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 53

Boston Riedemann scored 12 points and David Bottjen added 11 as the Wolverines ended War Eagle Conference action with a win Tuesday night.

South O'Brien, which improved to 6-4 in the league and 14-6 overall, closes out the regular season at home against Le Mars Gehlen Catholoic Friday.

No individual statistics were immediately available for the Hawks, who fell to 11-9 overall.

Hartington-Newcastle 42, Wausa 40

Carsen Hopping scored 11 points to lead the Wildcats to a victory Tuesday night.

Hartington-Newcastle improved to 9-10, while the Vikings fell to 11-10.

Cherokee 76, MVAOCOU 49

Aiden Comstock scored 29 points to lead the Braves to a non-conference win Tuesday night.

Jacob Hurd added 14 points for Cherokee, which improved to 5-14.

No individual statistics were immediately available for the Rams, who dropped to 1-17.

Missouri Valley 68, West Monona 58

Brody Lager scored a game-high 23 points led the Big Reds to a non-conference victory at home Tuesday night.

Landon Blatchford's 17 points led the Spartans. Micah Sorensen added 11 for West Monona, which fell to 9-11.

Missouri Valley improved to 9-12.

OABCIG 65, ALta-Aurelia 50

Braden Sonksen scored 16 points and Ayden Dullea had 15 as the Warriors dropped a non-conference contest Tuesday night.

No individual statistics were immediately available for the Falcons, who improved to 17-1. Alta-Aurelia dropped to 8-13.

West Lyon 82, Sibley-Ocheyedan 40

Devan Van Wyhe scored 18 points as the Wildcats cruised to a Siouxland Conference win Tuesday night.

Darren Meyer added 14 points and Trevor Ciesielski had 10 for West Lyon, which improved to 14-4 overall.

No individual statistics were immediately available for the Generals, who dropped to 1-18.