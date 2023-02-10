SIOUX CITY -- Three Bishop Heelan boys scored in double figures as the Crusaders topped Unity Christian 67-54 Thursday night.

The Knights jumped out to a 14-10 lead at the end of the first quarter, but Heelan rallied to take a 28-25 lead at halftime.

The Crusaders increased their margin to eight points by the end of the third quarter, and put the game out of reach in the final stanza, outscoring the Knights 16-9.

Carter Kuehl led Heelan with 20 points, followed by Matt Noll with 19 and Sam Skinner with 11.

Braedan Bosma's 16 points led Unity, which also received 10 points from Dylan Bosma. Tyce Van Beek added nine points and 12 rebounds for the Knights, who finished the regular season with a 11-10 record.

Sioux City North 68, MMCRU 47

Zach Hesse scored 19 points and Noah Conley added 18 for the Stars in Thursday night's non-conference win.

North improvd to 4-16, while the Royals closed out their regular season with a 6-15 record. No individual statistics were immediately available for MMCRU.

West Sioux 79, Lawton-Bronson 56

Booker Walsh scored 27 points as the Falcons won their final game of the regular seeason, improving to 16-4.

Mason Coppock added 19 points and Carter Bultman had 16 for West Sioux, which opens postseason play on Feb. 16. The Falcons will host the winner of Unity Christian-MVAOCOU in a Class 2A Substate 8 quarterfinals game.

The Eagles, who closed out the regular season with a 6-14 record, begins postseason Monday on the road with a Class 2A first-round game vs. Newell-Fonda.

Central Lyon 91, Rock Valley 53

Andrew Austin poured in 30 points as the top-ranked Lions finished the regular season with a dominating win over the defending Iowa Class 2A champions.

Zach Lutmer added 18 points and Reece Vander Zee had 15 for the Lions, who lost in the Class 2A finals last season to the senior-dominated Rockets.

Bryson Zomer scored 16 points and Ryan Strait added 12 Thursday night for Rock Valley, which finished the regular season at 8-12.

The Rockets host Sibley-Ocheyedan in a first-round Class 2A game Monday night.

Central Lyon, which finished the regular season 18-1, will face either Boyden-Hull or Hinton in its first postseason contest on Feb. 16. The Comets and Blackhawks meet on Monday in Hinton.

Newell-Fonda 83, OABCIG 59

Carter Sievers, the state's leading scorer, pumped in 28 points Thursday night as the Mustangs handed the Falcons just their second loss of the season.

Mason Dicks added 14 points for Newell-Fonda, which improved to 15-4. The Mustangs end their regular season Friday night at Ridge View.

No individual statistics were immediately available for OABCIG, which closed its regular season at 17-2.

Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 82, Wisner-Pilger 61

Jake Rath scored 25 points to lead the Bears to a home win Thursday night.

Gibson Roberts added 19 points and Tyler Olson had 18 for L-C-C, which improved to 16-7.

East Sac County 63, Ridge View 46

Luke Wright and Ryan Clair scored 15 points apiece to lead the Raiders to a non-conference win Thursday night.

Aiden Vondrak addeed 11 points for East Sac, which evened its record at 10-10.

Cayden Clausen and Cael Myrtue each had eight points for the Raptors, who fell to 9-11.

Alta-Aurelia 64, Cherokee 51

Ayden Dullea recorded a double-double with 29 points and 15 rebounds to lead the Warriors to a victory over their neighboring school Thursday night.

A-A improved to 8-13, while the Braves fell to 7-14. No individual statistics were immediately available for Cherokee.

Winside 49, Pender 45

DeAndre Redwing scored 16 points, Kaden Hunt added 15 and Dean Kruger had 12 for the Wildcats in their road win Thursday.

No individual statistics were immediately available for the Pendragons.