Siouxland boys basketball roundup: Unity knocks off Gehlen; Remsen St. Mary's, MOC-Floyd Valley wins

ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- Three Unity Christian boys scored in double figures as the Knights edged Le Mars Gehlen Catholic 57-56 Thursday night.

The loss came two nights after the Jays knocked off Remsen St. Mary's, snapping the Hawks' 29-game regular season winning streak.

Unity, which led 52-37 after three quarters, withstood a furious rally by Gehlen in the fourth quarter, as the Jays outscored the Knights, 19-5, in the final stanza.

Senior Tyce Van Beek's 15 points led Unity in scoring, with Jackson Vogel and Dylan Bosma adding 13 and 12, respectively.

Keaten Bonderson scored a game-high 24 points and grabbed a game-high seven rebounds to lead Gehlen, which fell to 9-2 overall.

Unity improved to 4-5 overall.

Remsen St. Mary's 61, West Sioux 57

Sophomore Collin Homan scored 21 points and grabbed 15 rebounds and senior Jaxon Bunkers added 20 points and four assists as the Hawks avoided back-to-back upsets Thursday night.

Senior Cael Ortmann scored 13 points for the Hawks, ranked No. 5 in the Iowa High School Athletic Association's most recent Class 1A poll.

Remsen St. Mary's, which moved to 7-1, lost its first game of the season Tuesday night to Gehlen Catholic, 57-51.

No individual statistics were immediately available for West Sioux, which fell to 8-2.

MOC-Floyd Valley 90, Sibley-Ocheyedan 52

Ayden Klein's 22 points led the Dutchmen to a Siouxland Conference victory Thursday night.

Luke Korver added 17 points and Jesse Van Kalsbeek had 16 for MOC-Floyd Valley, which improved to 9-1.

Sam Schnepf scored 20 points and Sam Chambers added 10 for the Generals, who fell to 0-9.

George-Little Rock 48, MMCRU 37

Drew Denekas scored 16 points and Tyler Greve added 12 as the Mustangs won a non-conference game Thursday night.

Kyler Bork's 13 points led the Royals, who fell to 2-6. G-LR improved to 7-3.

Cherokee 67, East Sac County 59



The Braves improved to 4-5 with a non-conference win Thursday night.'

Luke Wright's 17 points led the Raiders, who fell to 2-7.

No individual statistics were immediately available for Cherokee.

South O'Brien 31, Emmetsburg 30

The Wolverines improved to 8-2 after winning a defensive battle in a non-conference contest Thursday night.

David Bottjen scored 11 points to lead South O'Brien.

No individual statistics were immediately available for the E-Hawks, who fell to 7-3.

Sioux Central 85, Pocahontas Area 45

Jacob Hargens scored 32 points to lead the Rebels Thursday night.

Ethan Mills added 22 points and Carte4r Boettcher had 18 for Sioux Central, which improved to 10-0.

The Indians fell to 0-9.

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 74, West Bend-Mallard 54

Lance Berends scored 22 points to lead the Hawks to a non-conference win Thursday night.

Kooper Ebel added 12 points and eight assists for H-M-S, which improved to 6-2.

Sam Fehr's game-high 24 points led the Wolverines, who fell to 4-4.

Newell-Fonda 91, Algona Bishop Garrigan 76

Carter Sievers' game-high 30 points led three players in double figures as the Mustangs recorded a non-conference win Thursday night.

Ryan Greenfield added 19 points and Mason Dicks had 18 for N-F, which improved to 4-1.

Drew Muller's 22 points led the Golden Bears, who fell to 6-5.

Woodbine 62, MVAOCOU 25

Carter Gruver scored 18 points to lead the Tigers to a non-conference win Thursday night.

No individual statistics were immediately available for the Rams, who fell to 0-10.