SIOUX CITY -- Carlos Zamago, Emmanuel Prado and Christopher Campos each scored a goal to lead Denison-Schlewswig to a 3-1 win over Sioux City West in the Class 3A boys soccer substate semifinals at Leeds Elementary Field Monday night.

The Monarchs, who took a 2-0 lead at halftime, advance to play the winner of Spencer-Storm Lake in the Substate 1 finals Wednesday. The top-seeded Tigers hosted the Tornadoes later Monday.

Sebastian Contreras recorded five saves for Denison-Schleswig, which improved to 10-5.

Individual statistics were not immedateily available for the Wolverines, who close the season at 6-7.

Unity Christian 2, West Sioux 1

The Knights moved to within a game of the Class 1A state tournament with the one-goal win Monday night at Dordt Softball Complex. Unity will play the winner of Western Christian-East Sac County on Wednesday in Hull. The top-seeded Wolfpack hosted the Raiders later Monday.