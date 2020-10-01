Siouxland Chamber outing draws 288 golfers

SIOUX CITY -- The 28th annual Siouxland Chamber Golf Classic may have been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the wait did not dampen the spirits of this year's participants.
Selling out in less than a week, 288 golfers played on the Sioux City Country Club and Dakota Dunes Country Club courses on Aug. 31.
Following golf, players were able to enjoy the 2020 Siouxland Chamber Golf Classic Networking Awards Dinner "To-Go." The socially-distanced event allowed players to go home with a cooler of steaks donated by empirical foods to enjoy in small groups in the comfort of their homes.
The virtual awards and prize presentation was broadcast over Facebook Live and those logged on were able to watch nearly $30,000 in cash and prizes given away to the day’s team and pin prize winners and lucky prize drawing recipients.
The Chamber wishes to thank the incredible sponsors and prize donors who, in these most trying times, continued to generously support the event, as well as the players who enthusiastically return each year.
2020 Siouxland Chamber Golf Classic Results
DDCC Flag Prizes
#1 – Long Drive Men: Corey Fravel, Wireless World
#4 – Closest to the pin: Andrew Limoges, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
#9 – Long Putt: Steve Kerian, Liberty National Bank
#13 – Long Drive Ladies: Judy Kellen, Greenburg Jewelers
DDCC Team Awards
First Flight
1st Place: Benstar Packaging – Brent Foxworthy, Tyler Lewis, Brian Wagner, Dave Welte
2nd Place: Gunderson’s Jewelers – Breanne Demers, Jeffrey Demers, Brad Gunderson, Judy Kellen
3rd Place: Hoffman Agency/Christy-Smith Funeral Home – Dan Eckhoff, Curt Lessman, Josh Nichols, Alan Van Diemen
Second Flight
1st Place: Seaboard Triumph Foods – Dar Hunwardsen, Jay Sandy, Tori O’Connell, Shane O’Connell
2nd Place: Liberty National – Steve Kerian, Brad Knepper, Mike Patrick, Jamie Wankum
3rd Place: CMBA – Brian Crichton, Jeremy Craighead, Darin Moeller, Dan Munch
Third Flight
1st Place: WinnaVegas – Mayan Beltran, Mike Means, Michael Michaud, Sam Prue
2nd Place: Bass Advertising – Austin Bass, Bill Bass, Bill McArthur, Emily Morten
3rd Place: Thompson – Mike Hames, Brad Krommenhoek, Karen Kuehl, Shannon Vornhagen
Good Effort Team Award
Tyson Events Center/Spectra: Enzo Carannante, Meghan Carannante, Nate Miller, Bob James
SCCC Flag Prizes
#11 – Long Drive Men: Wesley Orr, Sparklight
# 6 – Closest to the pin: Chad Bork, ServiceMaster of Sooland
#18 – Long Putt: Dan Pllema, Riverside Technologies, Inc.
# 8 – Long Drive Ladies: Rebecca Thomas, Nor-Am Cold Storage
SCCC Team Awards
First Flight
1st Place: HoChunk Inc. - Kenneth Blackhawk, Anthony Earth, Aaron LaPointe, Sky Aldrich
2nd Place: Kollman Appliance – Barb Caskey, Josh Caskey, Kent Kolbe, Bob Walker
3rd Place: Plumbing & Heating Wholesale – Jon Gerber, Brent Jager, Bryan Lems, Wes Rasmussen
Second Flight - $200
1st Place: Great Western Bank – Matthew Downing, Aaron Gehling, Michael Hixsom, Brandon Krotz
2nd Place: McClure Engineering – Wes Hinnah, Brett Langley, Bryant Likness, Michael Washburn
3rd Place: Kelly Construction/Kyle Kelly, Kruse Chiropractic/Josh Kruse, SC Symphony/Travis Morgan, Stanley Alan Foods/Stan Sherman
Third Flight - $100
1st Place: HR Green – John Byrnes, Susan DeWitte, Spero Vlahoulis, Dawn Zahn
2nd Place: Olsson – Oscar Gomez, Rod Hanson, Matthew Smith, Jason Sulzbach
3rd Place: Hard Rock Hotel & Casino – Sean Bateman, Chad Pauling, Shannon Pauling, Dan Smith
Good Effort Team Award
Goosmann Law Firm: Jeana Goosmann, Mandi Sievers, Beth Trejo, Chrissy Young
2020 Chamber Golf Classic Sponsors
Presenting Sponsor
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
19th Hole Sponsors
Family Healthcare of Siouxland, SSC – Dr. TJ Wente; Gerkin Windows & Doors; Gunderson’s Jewelers; University of South Dakota
Caddy Shack Sponsors
CF Industries, Wireless World
Ace Sponsors
CMBA Architects; Peoples Bank
Double Eagle Sponsors
FiberComm; Great Southern Bank; UnityPoint Health - St Luke's; WinnaVegas Casino Resort
Hole In One Sponsors
Jensen Dealerships; Knoepfler Chevrolet; Sioux City Ford Lincoln; Woodhouse Auto Family
Eagle Sponsors
Bass Advertising; empirical foods; Jebro Inc.; Jimmy John’s; L&L Builders Co.; Northwestern Mutual; Siouxland Community Health Center; Siouxland Federal Credit Union
Birdie Sponsors
1st Financial Bank USA/Credit Card Center; Ag Processing, Inc.; Aventure Staffing & Professional Service; CW Suter Services; Central Bank; Consumers Supply Distributing; Great West Casualty Co.; Great Western Bank; Heritage Bank; Ho-Chunk Inc.; HR Green; Interbake Foods/Weston Foods; Interstates; Knife River Midwest; Liberty National Bank; MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center; Nor-Am Cold Storage; Overhead Door Co. of Sioux City; Riverview Surgical Center; Royal Canin USA, Inc.; Seaboard Triumph Foods; Shelter Insurance; Sparklight; Thompson; Tyson Fresh Meats; Wells Enterprises; Wilson Trailer Company
Par Sponsors
CFO Next, Inc.
Chick-fil-A @ Sergeant Road
DP Sales
empirical foods
F&M Bank
Kalins Indoor Comfort
L G Everist Inc.
Rosecrance Jackson Centers
Sabre Industries
Servpro
Silverstar Car Wash
Simple Life, Inc.
Siouxland Hearing Healthcare
Visiting Angels
In Kind
Avery Brother’s Sign Company
Chesterman Company
empirical foods
Pepsi Cola of Siouxland
Prize Donors
Ag Processing Inc.
Bob Roe's Point After Pizza & Lounge
Dakota Dunes Country Club
Famous Daves
Greenberg's Jewelers
Marriott South Sioux City Riverfront
North Sioux Dental Clinic
Powell Broadcasting
Ray’s Mid-Bell Music
Sioux City Country Club
Seaboard Triumph Foods
Sioux City Symphony Orchestra
Stoney Creek Hotel & Conference Ctr
The Warrior Hotel
Western IA Tech Community College
