Siouxland Chamber outing draws 288 golfers

SIOUX CITY -- The 28th annual Siouxland Chamber Golf Classic may have been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the wait did not dampen the spirits of this year's participants.

Selling out in less than a week, 288 golfers played on the Sioux City Country Club and Dakota Dunes Country Club courses on Aug. 31.

Following golf, players were able to enjoy the 2020 Siouxland Chamber Golf Classic Networking Awards Dinner "To-Go." The socially-distanced event allowed players to go home with a cooler of steaks donated by empirical foods to enjoy in small groups in the comfort of their homes.

The virtual awards and prize presentation was broadcast over Facebook Live and those logged on were able to watch nearly $30,000 in cash and prizes given away to the day’s team and pin prize winners and lucky prize drawing recipients.

The Chamber wishes to thank the incredible sponsors and prize donors who, in these most trying times, continued to generously support the event, as well as the players who enthusiastically return each year.

2020 Siouxland Chamber Golf Classic Results

DDCC Flag Prizes

#1 – Long Drive Men: Corey Fravel, Wireless World

#4 – Closest to the pin: Andrew Limoges, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

#9 – Long Putt: Steve Kerian, Liberty National Bank

#13 – Long Drive Ladies: Judy Kellen, Greenburg Jewelers

DDCC Team Awards

First Flight

1st Place: Benstar Packaging – Brent Foxworthy, Tyler Lewis, Brian Wagner, Dave Welte

2nd Place: Gunderson’s Jewelers – Breanne Demers, Jeffrey Demers, Brad Gunderson, Judy Kellen

3rd Place: Hoffman Agency/Christy-Smith Funeral Home – Dan Eckhoff, Curt Lessman, Josh Nichols, Alan Van Diemen

Second Flight

1st Place: Seaboard Triumph Foods – Dar Hunwardsen, Jay Sandy, Tori O’Connell, Shane O’Connell

2nd Place: Liberty National – Steve Kerian, Brad Knepper, Mike Patrick, Jamie Wankum

3rd Place: CMBA – Brian Crichton, Jeremy Craighead, Darin Moeller, Dan Munch

Third Flight

1st Place: WinnaVegas – Mayan Beltran, Mike Means, Michael Michaud, Sam Prue

2nd Place: Bass Advertising – Austin Bass, Bill Bass, Bill McArthur, Emily Morten

3rd Place: Thompson – Mike Hames, Brad Krommenhoek, Karen Kuehl, Shannon Vornhagen

Good Effort Team Award

Tyson Events Center/Spectra: Enzo Carannante, Meghan Carannante, Nate Miller, Bob James

SCCC Flag Prizes

#11 – Long Drive Men: Wesley Orr, Sparklight

# 6 – Closest to the pin: Chad Bork, ServiceMaster of Sooland

#18 – Long Putt: Dan Pllema, Riverside Technologies, Inc.

# 8 – Long Drive Ladies: Rebecca Thomas, Nor-Am Cold Storage

SCCC Team Awards

First Flight

1st Place: HoChunk Inc. - Kenneth Blackhawk, Anthony Earth, Aaron LaPointe, Sky Aldrich

2nd Place: Kollman Appliance – Barb Caskey, Josh Caskey, Kent Kolbe, Bob Walker

3rd Place: Plumbing & Heating Wholesale – Jon Gerber, Brent Jager, Bryan Lems, Wes Rasmussen

Second Flight - $200

1st Place: Great Western Bank – Matthew Downing, Aaron Gehling, Michael Hixsom, Brandon Krotz

2nd Place: McClure Engineering – Wes Hinnah, Brett Langley, Bryant Likness, Michael Washburn

3rd Place: Kelly Construction/Kyle Kelly, Kruse Chiropractic/Josh Kruse, SC Symphony/Travis Morgan, Stanley Alan Foods/Stan Sherman

Third Flight - $100

1st Place: HR Green – John Byrnes, Susan DeWitte, Spero Vlahoulis, Dawn Zahn

2nd Place: Olsson – Oscar Gomez, Rod Hanson, Matthew Smith, Jason Sulzbach

3rd Place: Hard Rock Hotel & Casino – Sean Bateman, Chad Pauling, Shannon Pauling, Dan Smith

Good Effort Team Award

Goosmann Law Firm: Jeana Goosmann, Mandi Sievers, Beth Trejo, Chrissy Young

