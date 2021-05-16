Siouxland COVID numbers at a nadir as mask restrictions lift

"There's still a lot of things with this virus that we're still kind of trying to figure out -- you know, what does the end of this virus look like?" he said. "That's just something we just don't know yet."

In the immediate term, there are fewer and fewer people in Woodbury County who lack immunity to the virus. 31,011 people in the county have received both doses of a two-dose vaccine series, and another 3,901 have received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Thousands of others have what's called "natural immunity" due to a previous COVID infection.

Other counties in the region have had similarly low rates of infection in the past week.

Sioux County, for instance, recorded only 10 new positive test results in the last seven days, according to Iowa Department of Public Heath data. Buena Vista County recorded 12. Cherokee County had seven positives, and so did Dickinson County. Sac County had six. Plymouth County recorded five, as did Lyon, O'Brien and Crawford counties. Osceola County had four tests come back positive, and so did Ida County. Monona County had two positive tests.