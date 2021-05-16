Siouxland COVID numbers at a nadir as mask restrictions lift

SIOUX CITY -- Woodbury County's rate of new COVID-19 infections remains at a nadir as some of the last virus restrictions have been rolled back. The same is true of other counties in the area.
In the seven days through Sunday, only 36 new infections were recorded in the county, with daily tallies generally in the single-digits.
In the same seven-day period back in April, 150 infections were recorded, according to Siouxland District Health Department data. For that week in March, there were 211 infections in the county.
Woodbury County's positivity rate has slumped to 2.8 percent, and only four people were hospitalized because of the virus in Sioux City as of Sunday.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this past week announced that mask wearing for fully vaccinated individuals is no longer necessary under most circumstances, though those who aren't fully vaccinated should still wear a mask.
Tyler Brock, deputy director of the Siouxland District Health Department, said this past week that it's too early to predict when, or whether, the virus will be effectively snuffed out. Still, on the whole, District Health has been pleased with the recent trends.
"There's still a lot of things with this virus that we're still kind of trying to figure out -- you know, what does the end of this virus look like?" he said. "That's just something we just don't know yet."
In the immediate term, there are fewer and fewer people in Woodbury County who lack immunity to the virus. 31,011 people in the county have received both doses of a two-dose vaccine series, and another 3,901 have received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Thousands of others have what's called "natural immunity" due to a previous COVID infection.
Other counties in the region have had similarly low rates of infection in the past week.
Sioux County, for instance, recorded only 10 new positive test results in the last seven days, according to Iowa Department of Public Heath data. Buena Vista County recorded 12. Cherokee County had seven positives, and so did Dickinson County. Sac County had six. Plymouth County recorded five, as did Lyon, O'Brien and Crawford counties. Osceola County had four tests come back positive, and so did Ida County. Monona County had two positive tests.
Union, Clay and Yankton counties in South Dakota, which were once rated by the state's Department of Heath as suffering "substantial" spread of the virus, are now seeing either "moderate" or "minimal" spread. Union County has only nine active infections; Clay has five, and Yankton County has 15. In Clay County, only 0.8 percent of virus tests are coming back positive.
Dakota County, Nebraska has tallied 13 positive tests in the past two weeks, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. (The DHHS reports testing data on a two-week basis.) Thurston and Wayne counties have each tallied seven positives in the last two weeks, while Cedar County has tallied three, and Dixon County has recorded two.